Sparkroom Named Best Agency for Education
Wins 2017 LeadsCouncil LEADER Awards for Agency and Innovation
"I've worked with Sparkroom both as a client and as part of the team," explained Marcelo Parravicini, president of Sparkroom. "From both the inside and outside perspectives, the Sparkroom squad is unmistakably stacked with leaders who understand and anticipate evolving enrollment marketing and management challenges. As a result, they are able to help institutions achieve their most demanding enrollment objectives."
Sparkroom has a long history of providing innovative technology and solutions to higher education institutions across the nation. Sparkroom performance marketing technology, a top-choice for higher education lead management for years, received significant enhancements in 2016 including the introduction of campaign dashboards. "The rigorous 2017 roadmap is centered on adding cross-channel and multi-touch attribution capabilities by connecting pre-lead and post-lead data across prospective students' journeys," explained Akeel Haider, vice president of strategy and innovation at Sparkroom. "We're focused on developing features that enable aggregate industry performance intelligence insights and help higher education marketers improve their yield performance."
Sparkroom marketing technology and services address the full student lifecycle to help higher education marketers grow their enrollment volume while closely managing the cost of student recruitment. Its full-service solutions are focused on delivering higher-quality student prospects, better conversion rates and holistic campaign performance data to achieve the greatest possible return on investment. "I've been working hand-in-hand with college marketers and executives for the past five years," said Rachel Schulties, vice president of client services. "At Sparkroom we tackle every opportunity with a fresh perspective and strategy. We never apply cookie cutter methods because we believe each institution deserves a custom, targeted approach."
The LEADER Awards are presented by the LeadsCouncil to acknowledge the superior work of companies within the lead generation industry and make it easier for organizations to select partners for their lead generation and management needs. Winners are determined based on volume of votes.
About Sparkroom
Through the deployment of award-winning technology and services, Sparkroom helps higher education marketers rapidly grow their enrollment volume. Sparkroom marketing technology and services address the full student lifecycle, with a focus on delivering higher-quality prospects and better conversion rates. Sparkroom performance marketing technology integrates campaign data, automates processes based on performance and provides holistic, cross-channel attribution reporting and analytics. Sparkroom enrollment marketing services include demand generation and student recruitment support to manage cross-channel marketing campaigns from strategy to execution to optimization and beyond. Sparkroom enrollment management solutions, inclusive of enrollment management consulting and short-term OPM engagements, layer on operational services for institutions in need of end-to-end support. Because Sparkroom technology and services streamline college marketing and operations efforts, higher education marketers trust Sparkroom to fast track their recruitment success. To learn more about Sparkroom, go to sparkroom.com. Sparkroom is owned by Digital Media Solutions (DMS). To learn more about DMS, go to thedmsgrp.com.
