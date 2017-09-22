Country(s)
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs Drive Consumer Interest In Higher Education
New Report From Sparkroom Explores Consumer Interest And Admissions Trends That Suggest Academic Institutions May Need To Evolve
"What we're seeing from our data is that the debate between online and campus-based higher education programs is changing as more institutions are shifting their strategies to meet the needs of career changers and millennials that are laser focused on jobs," said Jeff Meola, Business Intelligence and Analytics Director at Sparkroom. "Our unique reporting helps the higher education industry remain competitive as shifts in demographics and the job market impact student academic goals."
Healthcare
As the nation grapples with an ongoing healthcare debate, interest in careers in this sector continues to soar. The highest ranking healthcare program based on consumer inquiry continued to be Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN, ASN, BSN, MSN) in Q2 2017.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projected healthcare occupations will grow 19% from 2014 to 2024, with 2.3 million new jobs added. In fact, health programs are driving the creation of new jobs more than any other group of occupations. Even with some fears in 2017 that healthcare policies could change in the U.S., due to increased population size and continued access to healthcare for more of the population than in the past, the need for healthcare professionals at all levels is projected to remain consistently high.
Business
Technology
Interest in Computer and Information Sciences programs rose almost every quarter from Q4 2015 to Q1 2017. Web Page, Digital/Multimedia and Information Resources Design was the most inquired about computer program in Q2 2017.
From 2014 to 2024, the BLS projected a 12% increase in employment for computer and information
technology occupations. More than 480,000 new jobs are expected to be added to the national
marketplace during this period. This anticipated rise is driven by a greater emphasis on cloud and mobile
computing along with growth in big data and an expanding "internet of things."
Mechanic and Repair Technologies
Diplomas
Diploma programs appear to be a valuable option for consumers as more than one-fifth of all student inquiries related to this degree level in Q2 2017. Campus-based diploma programs remained vastly more popular than online diploma programs. In Q2 2017, the interest was 40% for campus-based diploma programs versus just below 2% for online diploma programs.
Certificates
Interest and demand in certificate programs has been consistent for the last two years. However, certificate programs were immensely more popular in campus-based programs, securing 17% of consumer inquiries compared to 1% for online programs in Q2 2017.
"The higher education sector needs to shift focus and evolve to best serve individuals. Whether they are seeking different credentials or different learning experiences, these institutions need to create programs that are meeting the needs of tomorrow's job market," added Meola.
The Sparkroom Q2 2017 Higher Education Inquiry Generation Reviewcovers overall trends in the inquiry generation and student acquisition activities of higher education institutions for the period of January 2015-June 2017, with an emphasis on April-June 2017. The report can be downloaded at Sparkroom.com/
About Sparkroom
Through the deployment of award-winning technology and services, Sparkroom helps marketers make smarter decisions and quickly find the win. Sparkroom marketing technology and services address the full customer lifecycle, with a focus on delivering higher-quality prospects and better conversion rates. Sparkroom performance marketing technology integrates campaign data, automates processes based on performance and provides holistic, cross-channel attribution reporting and analytics. Sparkroom marketing services include demand generation and prospect nurturing to manage cross-channel marketing campaigns from strategy to execution to optimization and beyond. Sparkroom operations solutions, inclusive of enrollment management consulting and short-term OPM engagements, layer on operational services for clients in need of end-to-end support. To learn more about Sparkroom, go to sparkroom.com. Sparkroom is owned by Digital Media Solutions (DMS). To learn more about DMS, go to digitalmediasolutions.com.
