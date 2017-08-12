News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Netscribes Introduces Platform for Real-Time Market Insights
New market intelligence platform helps firms stay on top of customer feedback, competitor activity, and industry updates in real time
Onsense combines machine-derived content curated with human intelligence to provide insights that matter to marketers and corporate strategy professionals. It sources information from the web, social media, and user-defined sources such as specialty data systems, and specific social media accounts to provide nearly 40% more unique results than Google alerts.
Onsense offers customized features depending on the need of the customer. At a basic level, it can be used to keep track of new product launches, leadership changes, events, leadership styles, and news published on the internet in real time. On a more advanced level, it can be integrated with Netscribes' in-house research and analytics capability to offer deeper insights.
"Onsense is a no-noise, high-precision market intelligence platform," said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO at Netscribes. "Unlike other automated tools in the market, Onsense provides contextually-
Corporate strategy professionals use Onsense to find out what their customers are talking about, monitor competitor activity and discover new market opportunities. Product development teams use Onsense to listen to consumer feedback and competitive information to make product decisions, such as what features to include, how to price and position their products and also get a sense of consumer preferences in real time; while brand managers and marketers use Onsense to discover trends, identify key messages, value-add their messaging, and many more business use-cases.
For more information about Onsense, visit https://www.netscribes.com/
Media Contact
Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd.
Alina Lewis
02240987600
marketing@netscribes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse