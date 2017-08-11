Amado Peñate Joins Ocean Bank to Lead Brickell Wealth Management Team

Amado Peñate

-- Ocean Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Amado Peñate as Senior Vice President and Manager of the Bank's Brickell Wealth Management team."Amado has an impressive track record both as a manager as well as a producer in the high net worth client space. He will be a great asset to Ocean Bank and I am delighted to have him on board to lead our Brickell team," said Manuel del Cañal, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management at Ocean Bank.Peñate, who is fluent in English and Spanish, has extensive experience with Latin American and European clients and markets. He was previously with SunTrust Bank, where he served as managing director and senior vice president overseeing a team which managed a $2 billion+ portfolio. He has also held sales and leadership positions at HSBC, UBS, Barclays and JPMorgan Chase over his 28-year banking and investment services career.An alumnus of Barry University, Peñate earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Business Management and Finance. He holds FINRA Series 7, 66 and 24 licenses as well as the State of Florida 2-15 Health & Life (Including Annuities & Variable Contracts) Agent License.Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $3.7 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.