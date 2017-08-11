Tomb of Sargeras Raid to Open on June 20 | WoW

 
Tomb of Sargeras Raid - WoW
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- June 2 – On June 20, The Tomb of Sargeras was finally opened to the players.

As part of the Legion expansion, The Tomb of Sargeras Raid was launched on June 20. Here, players will take on the Burning Legion's remnants, and ultimately, Kil'jaeden, one of the legion's most powerful demon lords, and one of the lore's mainstays since Warcraft III. Upon release, the raid will have two difficulties: Normal and Heroic. And on June 27, the Mythic difficulty for the Tomb of Sargeras and The Raid Finder will be added into the game. The latter will give players without guilds or statics the chance to participate in raids with fellow players in the same situation as they are.

Guilds have been testing the bosses found in the Heroic difficulty once they became open during test weekends, meanwhile details for Mythic difficulty hasn't been released yet.

Tomb of Sargeras will give players the chance to receive Tier 20 gear. The first eight bosses drop level 885 in LFR, 900 in Normal, 915 in Heroic, and 930 in Mythic. Kil'jaeden's loot, on the other hand, will be ten levels higher than the usual item level in all difficulties.

For more info and all other stuff related to World of Warcraft, visit us at PlayerAuctions.

About PlayerAuctions™, LLC

PlayerAuctions is the most secure player to player network to buy, sell, and trade game assets, including POE Items, OSRS Gold, CSGO Skins, CD Keys, Fifa Coins and WOW Gold. The site is a neutral marketplace that supports player-to-player trading for popular Games such as RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Albion Online, Rocket League, POE, PUBG, ArcheAge, Eve Online, League of Legends and over 200 other games.

Media Contact:

Daisy Marino

Marketing Specialist

URL: https://www.playerauctions.com/wow-gold/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayerAuctionsTrading

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayerAuctions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playerauctions/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itemmania-network-technology-shanghai-ld.

Click to Share