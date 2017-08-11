News By Tag
Tomb of Sargeras Raid to Open on June 20 | WoW
As part of the Legion expansion, The Tomb of Sargeras Raid was launched on June 20. Here, players will take on the Burning Legion's remnants, and ultimately, Kil'jaeden, one of the legion's most powerful demon lords, and one of the lore's mainstays since Warcraft III. Upon release, the raid will have two difficulties:
Guilds have been testing the bosses found in the Heroic difficulty once they became open during test weekends, meanwhile details for Mythic difficulty hasn't been released yet.
Tomb of Sargeras will give players the chance to receive Tier 20 gear. The first eight bosses drop level 885 in LFR, 900 in Normal, 915 in Heroic, and 930 in Mythic. Kil'jaeden's loot, on the other hand, will be ten levels higher than the usual item level in all difficulties.
For more info and all other stuff related to World of Warcraft, visit us at PlayerAuctions.
