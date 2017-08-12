Payroll Hot Topics That You Should Know About

GetFile1234

--announces webinar titled, "" that aims to update attendees on the seven separate trending topics and issues that are currently burning up the payroll boards with solutions to the questions. The event goes LIVE on Thursday, August 22, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10 AM to 11:30 AM PST.Payroll is often a fast-paced profession when it comes to regulations and decision making. A normal day can be turned upside down when the Department of Labor (DOL) broadcasts a new interpretation of a 75-year old law, or perhaps another entity passes a sick leave ordinance. As a payroll professional you need the precise information immediately!Maybe you realize that the correct FICA taxes weren't collected on the employee you terminated last week. You have to fix this issue now! But how? These are the types of hot topics that can come across a payroll desk at any time. Are you ready to handle them? This webinar will discuss seven separate trending topics that are currently burning up the payroll boards with solutions to the questions.The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.What is the final ruling from the DOL on the new dollar amounts for exempt employees and its impact on the states?The latest interpretation by the DOL on this 75-year-old law. Which states have signed up to find or prevent employee misclassification?Who has passed one? Who is now prevented from passing one?If I mail the employee's regular paycheck when is he considered paid? When I mail it or when he gets it?failed to withhold FICA on a fringe benefit and the employee is now terminated, can I just take it from FIT?Does child support come out of a deceased employee's wages? What taxes must be withheld? What do I report in year of death as opposed to the year after death?The IRS has moved the due for the Forms W-2 filing but some states were already there and some are changing their rules. What is the latest on this new regulation?To register for the webinar, visit