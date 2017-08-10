News By Tag
* Apple
* iPhone
* Swift
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
For Experienced and Beginners, An Apple Developer Meetup is Coming To Lansing
The First Lansing Cocoaheads Meetup will be at the Eastwood Towne Center on September 7th at 7pm. The topic will be "What We Learned From WWDC 2017". Leo Dion of BrightDigit will be talking about the new software updates coming from Apple.
Leo Dion, CEO and Founder of BrightDigit, LLC, will discuss all the new software updates coming to the Apple product line such as: iOS 11, Augmented Reality, Drag and Drop for the iPad, Swift 4, as well as some of the confirmed and rumored new hardware such as the iPhone 8, the HomePod, and next-generation of the Apple Watch.
For those interested in getting into the Apple space, this is a "great opportunity to learn as well as meet others in the local community" says organizer and host Leo Dion. "The plan at this point is to have these every other month, hosted at the Apple Store".
Lansing Cocoaheads is always looking for volunteers to help organize as well as speak at events. For inquiries, contact leo@brightdigit.com. You can RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/
Contact
Leo Dion
leo@brightdigit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse