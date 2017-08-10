 
August 2017





For Experienced and Beginners, An Apple Developer Meetup is Coming To Lansing

The First Lansing Cocoaheads Meetup will be at the Eastwood Towne Center on September 7th at 7pm. The topic will be "What We Learned From WWDC 2017". Leo Dion of BrightDigit will be talking about the new software updates coming from Apple.
 
LANSING, Mich. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The first Lansing Cocoaheads meetup will be on September 7 at the Eastwood Towne Center Apple Store. This will be first meetup in Lansing for Cocoaheads,  an international community for Apple developers. The topic will be "What We Learned From WWDC 2017". To RSVP for this free event, you can visit https://www.meetup.com/Lansing-CocoaHeads/events/239722565.

Leo Dion, CEO and Founder of BrightDigit, LLC, will discuss all the new software updates coming to the Apple product line such as: iOS 11, Augmented Reality, Drag and Drop for the iPad, Swift 4, as well as some of the confirmed and rumored new hardware such as the iPhone 8, the HomePod, and next-generation of the Apple Watch.

For those interested in getting into the Apple space, this is a "great opportunity to learn as well as meet others in the local community" says organizer and host Leo Dion. "The plan at this point is to have these every other month, hosted at the Apple Store".

Lansing Cocoaheads is always looking for volunteers to help organize as well as speak at events. For inquiries, contact leo@brightdigit.com. You can RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/Lansing-CocoaHeads/events/239722565.

Leo Dion
leo@brightdigit.com
Tags:Apple, iPhone, Swift
Industry:Software
Location:Lansing - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
