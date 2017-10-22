News By Tag
Lansing Software Company Launches Digital Marketing Event
Bright Digit Introduces 'Lansing Marketing Hackers' Meetup to Help Companies Understand, Harness Digital Marketing Tools
Bright Digit's "Lansing Marketing Hackers" event will be held Weds., Oct. 11 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Grand Ledge Fledge (325 South Clinton). The event, focused on helping businesses and individuals understand the plethora of new digital marketing tools, will cover a range of topics, including how to use online tools to build community, digital marketing, marketing automation, event planning and event organizing. Lansing Marketing Hackers will also help business owners understand their audience, a critical component of any marketing strategy.
The meetup will include networking and a tour at noon, followed by a presentation and Q&A. The event is sponsored by TEK System, UnoDeuce Multimedia and Bright Digit.
Lansing Marketing Hackers will be presented by Leo Dion, CEO and owner of Bright Digit. Dion will draw from his years of experience and extensive knowledge of the current marketing software landscape to help participants understand the tools available to incorporate into a successful digital marketing plan, ranging from wcj Google's suite of online marketing tools to apps like Survey Monkey, Typeform, Facebook and Eventbrite.
"Over the last decade, we've seen an increase in video; AI has crept in the marketing industry with automation becoming a major part of the marketing toolset; and lastly, email, a tried and true technology, has made a major comeback in digital marketing," Dion said. "Lansing Marketing Hackers will help give an overview of the current landscape and give people a better understanding of what new tools are out there."
Guests interested in attending Lansing Marketing Hackers can learn more at lmh.brightdigit.com. An online registration page can be found https://www.meetup.com/
Following the launch of Lansing Marketing Hackers, Bright Digit will host another event December 13 at Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce - Insurance Board Room (500 E. Michigan Ave, Suite 200). The presenter will be Joe Ford, 2016 chairman of the board of directors of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce and Managing Partner at Netvantage Marketing. More information will be announced soon.
About Bright Digit
Bright Digit specializes in mobile and web technologies, providing quick and simple solutions to a number of problems faced by small businesses. Learn more about Bright Digit at www.brightdigit.com.
Contact
Leo Dion
Bright Digit, LLC
517-325-3123
***@brightdigit.com
