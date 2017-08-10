Tear Down The Statue In Your Closet

Contact

Clayton Hart

***@dtsech.net Clayton Hart

End

--Wow, with all the rhetoric and politics in America today I can't help but think of the historic design of IT closets, how times are changing and how much we can learn from the history of managing a legacy on premise data network. Historically speaking on premise data networks are a thing of the past. Many, if not most companies are tearing down their racks, data closets, server rooms, internal IT hardware inventory and moving to the cloud in record numbers. Cloud hosting, $67B in 2015 is expected to growth to $167B by 2020. And 74% of CFO's say cloud computing will have the most measurable impact on their business by 2017; Says Forbes Magazine, 2017 Cloud Forecasts.How many of you still confide in the statue in the IT closet, or data room as the most critical component of your business or operations? How many of you have yet to embrace the cloud for some portion of your voice or data hosting? Shame on you for living in the past and not understanding the benefits of embracing a forward thinking IT society.The benefits of cloud hosting for business operations is vastly written in stone, from overall IT cost savings, to increased uptime and data reliability. Frankly there is no more secure place to host your historical and current data than in the cloud. Whether Private cloud hosting, Email hosting, Voice over IP, some other primary business function or communication, the cloud provides an equal opportunity for your data and business. Equal in that your data can be better protected from historically business impacting data loss. Losses that can be incurred from viruses, natural disasters, failed backups, data theft, and poor IT maintenance practices.Whether you're on the left, right or in the middle of your office right now. Stand up, find that data closet, it should be nearby. Open the door, stand back and look at the statue inside of it. Then say to yourself, isn't it time to tear this down and move on from a historical on-premise IT design. Need help moving to the cloud? Contact DTS to discuss our latest in cloud hosted voice and data solutions. One provider, 100% cloud.