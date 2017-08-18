 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

DTS Enhances Its North America Reseller Program

 
ISLIP, N.Y. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- DTS announces upgraded benefits and enhancement to the DTS-RSP reseller program for both U.S. and Canadian resellers of its cloud hosted Voice and Data solutions. Our newly enhanced program provides authorized resellers with greater options and flexibility in offering our cloud services to their clientele backed up by our elite support team.  Launched August 1, 2017 is our online partner application form for new partner program applicants.  Additionally our deal registration form is now online.  A new commission structure for Premium and Platinum resellers provides greater product margins and direct billing options.

"Our Partner Program is the cornerstone of our cloud hosting services. We have a tremendous commitment to all of our resellers and the trust they have confided in DTS to be the cloud hosting provider they can count on to deliver quality of service second to none," says Natasha Nassiroghli, DTS Partner Program Manager. "We are delighted to have enhanced our program to better serve our reseller community."To learn more about program benefits: Partner Program (http://www.diverse-technology.com/partner-program/reselle...)

Diverse Technology Solutions News
