Town Square Mortgage Lands on Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year
The two-time Inc. 5000 honoree ranked No. 2434 on this year's list with 147% revenue growth over a three year period
"We are honored to be recognized for our growth two years in a row by Inc. Magazine," said Adam Welwood, President & CEO of Town Square Mortgage. "This recognition celebrates our entrepreneurial spirit, it acknowledges our commitment to excellence, and it highlights what can be accomplished when a team truly works well together. We are thrilled about our continued growth and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead."
"Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—
About Town Square Mortgage:
Founded in 2009, Town Square Mortgage is an all-inclusive mortgage lender headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We are a preferred lender in Texas, Florida and Colorado. Our highly trained mortgage professionals provide unparalleled service to all of our clients and partners. Town Square Mortgage offers FHA, VA, USDA, ITIN conventional and jumbo loans, refinancing options and more. To learn more about Town Square Mortgage, please visit www.tsmlending.com.
