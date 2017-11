Town Square Mortgage Honored at Dallas 100 Awards Gala

Contact

-- Town Square Mortgage was recently celebrated at the Dallas 100™ awards gala hosted by The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business. The Dallas 100™ awards, co-founded by the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship in 1990, is an annual event that identifies and honors the 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas area."To be named among so many outstanding businesses in the Dallas area is truly an honor", said Adam Welwood, Town Square Mortgage's President and CEO. This is the first time Town Square Mortgage has been named on the esteemed list.The Cox School's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship ranks the top 100 Dallas entrepreneurial wcj companies annually based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. The Dallas 100™ rankings are based on the percentage increase in sales and absolute dollar growth between 2014 and 2016.Founded in 2009, Town Square Mortgage is an all-inclusive mortgage lender headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We are a preferred lender in Texas and Florida. Our highly trained mortgage professionals provide unparalleled service to all of our clients and partners. Town Square Mortgage offers FHA, VA, USDA, ITIN conventional and jumbo loans, refinancing options and more. To learn more about Town Square Mortgage, please visit www.tsmlending.com