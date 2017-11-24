 
News By Tag
* Dallas 100
* Smu
* Award Winner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Town Square Mortgage Honored at Dallas 100 Awards Gala

 
 
Dallas-100
Dallas-100
DALLAS - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Town Square Mortgage was recently celebrated at the Dallas 100™ awards gala hosted by The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.  The Dallas 100™ awards, co-founded by the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship in 1990, is an annual event that identifies and honors the 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas area.

"To be named among so many outstanding businesses in the Dallas area is truly an honor", said Adam Welwood, Town Square Mortgage's President and CEO. This is the first time Town Square Mortgage has been named on the esteemed list.

The Cox School's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship ranks the top 100 Dallas entrepreneurial wcj companies annually based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. The Dallas 100™ rankings are based on the percentage increase in sales and absolute dollar growth between 2014 and 2016.

About Town Square Mortgage:

Founded in 2009, Town Square Mortgage is an all-inclusive mortgage lender headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We are a preferred lender in Texas and Florida. Our highly trained mortgage professionals provide unparalleled service to all of our clients and partners. Town Square Mortgage offers FHA, VA, USDA, ITIN conventional and jumbo loans, refinancing options and more. To learn more about Town Square Mortgage, please visit www.tsmlending.com.

Contact
Joy White
***@tsmlending.com
End
Source:Town Square Mortgage & Investments Inc NMLS 144975
Email:***@tsmlending.com
Tags:Dallas 100, Smu, Award Winner
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Town Square Mortgage & Investments, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share