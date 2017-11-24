News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Town Square Mortgage Honored at Dallas 100 Awards Gala
"To be named among so many outstanding businesses in the Dallas area is truly an honor", said Adam Welwood, Town Square Mortgage's President and CEO. This is the first time Town Square Mortgage has been named on the esteemed list.
The Cox School's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship ranks the top 100 Dallas entrepreneurial wcj companies annually based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. The Dallas 100™ rankings are based on the percentage increase in sales and absolute dollar growth between 2014 and 2016.
About Town Square Mortgage:
Founded in 2009, Town Square Mortgage is an all-inclusive mortgage lender headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We are a preferred lender in Texas and Florida. Our highly trained mortgage professionals provide unparalleled service to all of our clients and partners. Town Square Mortgage offers FHA, VA, USDA, ITIN conventional and jumbo loans, refinancing options and more. To learn more about Town Square Mortgage, please visit www.tsmlending.com.
Contact
Joy White
***@tsmlending.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse