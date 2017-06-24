 

D Magazine Recognizes Three Town Square Mortgage Loan Originators as "Best Mortgage Professionals "

 
Best Mortgage Professionals (from left to right) Jannasch, Vejman, Benson
DALLAS - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Town Square Mortgage is proud to announce that Joella Benson, Jeff Jannasch and Daniel Vejman have been named in D Magazine's Best Mortgage Professional annual list.

D Magazine surveys approximately 15,000 local people. They mail nomination ballots to previous winners, D Magazine subscribers and recent home buyers. For the Best Mortgage Professionals, they ask recent home buyers and subscribers to evaluate one professional they have worked with, based on overall satisfaction and whether they would recommend the professional to a friend.

Joella Benson says, "receiving this award signifies the commitment we have to our clients and the communities we serve."  She adds, "I work with an outstanding team at Town Square Mortgage and this is an honor we are truly proud of."

The Jannasch Group was also named on this year's prestigious list.  Jeff Jannasch states, "to be recognized in this way is such an honor, and we are truly blessed with an amazing team and organization that goes above and beyond to ensure that we excel in all that we do."  Daniel Vejman adds, " receiving this honor indicates that providing our clients with excellent service does not go unnoticed.  We are thankful and appreciative of the immense support that we receive."

Town Square Mortgage currently serves home buyers in Texas, Florida and Colorado.  Benson, Jannasch and Vejman are just three of the nearly seventy exceptional Loan Originators at Town Square Mortgage.

About Town Square Mortgage:

Founded in 2009, Town Square Mortgage is an all-inclusive mortgage lender headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We are a preferred lender in Texas, Florida and Colorado. Our highly trained mortgage professionals provide unparalleled service to all of our clients and partners.  Town Square Mortgage offers FHA,VA, USDA,ITIN conventional and jumbo loans, refinancing options and more. To learn more about Town Square Mortgage, please visit www.tsmlending.com.

