News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Town Square Financial Announces Name Change to Town Square Mortgage
Welwood states,"We've grown so much and we felt it was a great time to reflect on who we are and how we want to be remembered."
There is no change in the company structure or management.
"We're extremely excited about our new branding efforts", says Executive Vice President, Jeff Jannasch. Although our name and look has changed, our customers and clients will continue to receive exemplary service.", states Jannasch.
In alignment with the adoption of a new name, Town Square Mortgage has also introduced a new logo and website:TSMLending.com.
"Town Square Financial was our stepping stone and has prepared us for this moment. We are excited to start the year off this way and we plan to keep this momentum all year long",says Joella Benson, Business Development and Senior Loan Originator. "
About Town Square Financial:
Founded in 2009, Town Square Mortgage is an all-inclusive mortgage lender headquartered in Plano, Texas. We are a preferred lender in Texas, Florida and Colorado with plans to expand across the nation. Our highly trained mortgage professionals provide unparalleled service to all of our clients and partners. Town Square Mortgage offers fixed rate, adjustable rate, conventional loans, FHA, VA, I-TIN, jumbo loans, refinancing options and more. To learn more about Town Square Mortgage, please visit http://www.TSMLending.com
Contact
Town Square Mortgage & Investments, Inc.
NMLS ID 144975
jwhite@tsmlending.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 06, 2017