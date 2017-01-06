 
Town Square Financial Announces Name Change to Town Square Mortgage

 
 
Town Square Mortgage Logo
PLANO, Texas - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Adam Welwood, CEO and President, announced that Town Square Financial has officially changed its name to Town Square Mortgage.

Welwood states,"We've grown so much and we felt it was a great time to reflect on who we are and how we want to be remembered."  Welwood adds "Our new name effortlessly links us to our line of business, and there's no questioning the services we provide."

There is no change in the company structure or management.

"We're extremely excited about our new branding efforts", says Executive Vice President, Jeff Jannasch.  Although our name and look has changed, our customers and clients will continue to receive exemplary service.", states Jannasch.

In alignment with the adoption of a new name, Town Square Mortgage has also introduced a new logo and website:TSMLending.com.

"Town Square Financial was our stepping stone and has prepared us for this moment.  We are excited to start the year off this way and we plan to keep this momentum all year long",says Joella Benson, Business Development and Senior Loan Originator. "

About Town Square Financial:

Founded in 2009, Town Square Mortgage is an all-inclusive mortgage lender headquartered in Plano, Texas. We are a preferred lender in Texas, Florida and Colorado with plans to expand across the nation. Our highly trained mortgage professionals provide unparalleled service to all of our clients and partners.  Town Square Mortgage offers fixed rate, adjustable rate, conventional loans, FHA, VA, I-TIN, jumbo loans, refinancing options and more. To learn more about Town Square Mortgage, please visit http://www.TSMLending.com

Contact
Town Square Mortgage & Investments, Inc.
NMLS ID 144975
jwhite@tsmlending.com
Email: jwhite@tsmlending.com
Tags: Mortgage, Lenders, Real Estate
Industry: Mortgage
Location: Plano - Texas - United States
Subject: Websites
Page Updated Last on: Jan 06, 2017
