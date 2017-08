EvoSwitch Unveils White Paper: How to Plan a Successful Hybrid Cloud Strategy with Solid Private/Pub

Data Center Company EvoSwitch Provides CIO/CTO Strategic Hybrid Cloud Planning Input

--As a colocation services provider with its data centers located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Manassas (Washington DC area) in the U.S., EvoSwitch serves a considerable amount of clients with hybrid cloud needs. That's why the colocation company established its cloud marketplace,, two years ago. Through this marketplace, EvoSwitch customers would be able to quickly and securely interconnect to a large number of other cloud platforms including AWS, Google and Azure.Partly based on these OpenCloud, hybrid cloud customer experiences as well as cloud management expertise of the author himself, the EvoSwitch white paper released today provides CIOs, CTOs and IT Directors with business-driven guidance for successfully planning their hybrid cloud strategy. Titled 'How to Build a Better Cloud –Planning,' the white paper is written by seasoned data center services and cloud computing professional,, who serves as the Commercial Director for EvoSwitch.EvoSwitch's new white paper 'How to Build a Better Cloud –Planning' counts 30 pages and is available in English. It can be downloaded for free at: https://evoswitch.com/ white_papers/ build-a-better- cloud-p... The EvoSwitch white paper addresses current hybrid cloud challenges and opportunities, and contains in-depth knowledge for CIOs, CTOs and IT Directors on successfully establishing the right planning processes for aThe author, Mr. Van der Wilt advocates that the following factors should be considered when selecting a solid private/public cloud balance and planning a migration towards a hybrid cloud environment:identifying business requirements;identifying hybrid cloud benefits and business outcomes; compliance management; (spread of) cost; identifying and modifying internal organizational capabilities;data sovereignty;asset review & management – both data and people; achieving harmony in connectivity between systems, data, services and hosting infrastructure;and selling the hybrid cloud strategy. He elaborates on that by providing specific tips on planning the appropriate hybrid cloud delivery model."Successful digital transformation and migration to a hybrid cloud environment requires detailed planning, and above all a deep buy-in," said Patrick van der Wilt, the author of EvoSwitch's new white paper. "Key to hybrid cloud migration success is to explain and sell the processes planned, at every level of migration. Although this paper is intended to provide technical managers such as CIOs, CTOs and IT Directors with in-depth guidance for planning their hybrid cloud journeys, I've also included introductory information for non-technical senior managers involved in IT decision making and hybrid IT planning."The EvoSwitch white paper includes a variety of hybrid cloud market study results that can help enterprise management to achieve organizational buy-in when planning their hybrid cloud journey. It also contains private vs. public cloud considerations, featuring '10 Key Pros & Cons of Public and Private Cloud.' The paper concludes with providing a Planning Checklist with key activities that should be considered in the run-up to hybrid cloud implementation.Evoswitch experts are already working on the compilation of a new white paper, which will be the sequel to current paper. Where current white paper handles the strategic ins and outs for planning a hybrid cloud journey, the new to be released paper will address the implementation phase.-----EvoSwitch provides secure and sustainable data center services ( https://evoswitch.com/ services/colocation/ ), with cloud- and carrier-neutral data centers in Europe and the United States. EvoSwitch is home to growing ecosystems of customers around interconnection and hybrid cloud, operating at the edge of the Internet and providing access to public clouds. EvoSwitch enables global and local customers to build their IT infrastructure for growth, creating value for customers and partners alike offering 139.900 sq. ft. (13.000 m2) and ample room for further growth on both sides of the Atlantic.In response to customer demand and market requirements, EvoSwitch has built an extensive set of managed services including its EvoSwitch OpenCloud (https://evoswitch.com/services/open-cloud/) – a cloud-neutral and partner-rich (hybrid) cloud interconnection marketplace for low-latency interconnection options. As one of the first colocation data centers in Europe with ultra-low PUE figures while utilizing 100% renewables, EvoSwitch's engineering teams provide special assistance for customers when optimizing equipment configurations, condition monitoring and reduction of energy consumption.EvoSwitch's data centers in both Europe and the U.S. (https://evoswitch.com/data-centers/locations/) provide enterprise-grade security measures while meeting strict compliance and third-party accredited standards including ISO 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2004, PCI-DSS, SIOC1 Type II, and LEED Gold.To learn more about EvoSwitch, visit: evoswitch.com