EducationZen Launches its Cloud Based Student Information System to Help Schools
Education Zen is one of the reputed student information system vendors which offer quality services for data management launches Student Information System to Help Schools
SchoolZen is one of a kind software to power your school. It helps schools to centralize data and provide access anytime, anywhere. The high- end features of this software are effective to empower teachers, students and parents with insights for improvement.
According to the development team, SchoolZen offer you comprehensive solutions. Be it student management, attendance, generating reports, parent communication or non-academic activities you can run your school more efficiently than ever before.
With this intuitive software schools can become efficient, collaborative, and respond faster to students' needs. The development team of Education Zen have designed this software for impact and ease of use by teachers, parents and administrators. The flexible framework of SchoolZen helps to capture assessment data across different types and standardizes it for analysis and insight.
In fact, SchoolZen is a gradebook that adapts to any assessment.
Some of its features are:
• Intuitive dashboards to set targets, track outcomes
• Adapts to requirements of any curriculum
• Measure learning outcomes
• Suitable for observation based assessments
• Amenable to all forms of assessments used in schools such as marks, grades, levels, mastery tracking, rubrics and more
• Easily accessible student database
• Attendance and behaviour tracking
• Effective parent portal communication
• Calendar and event notification
• Easily generate report cards
• Analytics and metrics tracking is automatic, effortless and accessible to everyone who needs it
For more details about SchoolZen, Student Information Systems Visit Us @ http://educationzen.com/
About Education Zen
EducationZen is one of the reputed student information system vendors which offer quality services for data management. Find out more about Education Zen at http://educationzen.com/
