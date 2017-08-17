News By Tag
EducationZen Introduces ERP Software to Help Schools
EducationZen, a school administration software vendor executing its operations from Bangalore, has recently introduced its ERP software, SCODOO.
SCODOO is scalable ERP software designed to empower school administration processes. In fact, it's an all in one solution for schools and colleges. With SCODOO you can effortlessly manage school fee, student enrolment, accounts and finance, purchase and asset management, school library, payroll, staff records, leaves and attendance, employee expense workflow and more.
According to the development team, SCODOO has different user friendly modules which help school management to manage their tasks efficiently. For instance, school fee management module helps you in these ways:
• Fully automatic fee invoicing and collections
• Define fee heads, manage discounts, generate monthly, quarterly,termly or annual fee invoices in bulk
• Send free reminders and track outstandings
• Automatic sync with Account module
Student admission process will become simple with student enrollment module. This module offers you integrated registration process and support online enquiry. You can save thousands on the paper and printing charges by going paperless. Collecting fee payments or processing fee waivers can be done either manually or online via this module.
Accounts and Finance module offers effective management of complete account of your school. You can raise, validate or cancel invoices for students and suppliers, manage refund to students and refund from suppliers. The simple to use configuration section allows you to set various accounting related configurations such as Periods, Journals, Accounts, Taxes, Assets, Financial Reports, Analytical Accounting, Budgets and Miscellaneous. Reports such as balance sheet, profit and loss, trial balance can be generated for a particular period.
School library management is another striking feature of SCODOO. The simple and interactive user interface allows students and faculty to browse for books, view details, check availability and place request for book issue or book purchase. Librarian can view book movement, manage book issue, book renewal or returns and book purchase requests.
A comprehensive and automated payroll system is an advantage of this software. SCODOO payroll system is a fully automated and seamlessly integrated with the accounts and leave module to manage the intricate payroll process with sheer accuracy. It will be easy for you to manage employee data, define salary structures, administer salary payments, and generate pay slips, sheets and pay summaries.
In fact, SCODOO is a complete solution for school administration processes. So, automate your school with enterprise class ERP, SCODOO.
About EducationZen
EducationZen is one of the reputed student information system vendors which offer quality services for data management. Find out more about EducationZen at http://educationzen.com/
Ground Floor, No : 46,11th Cross
Indira Nagar, 1st Stage, Bangalore 560038.
Phone : 080-25227500
Contact
