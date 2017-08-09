News By Tag
Vail Place Introduces Vail Care
New behavioral health home services program provides a bridge to long-term health and wellness for people with serious mental illnesses
"Most people aren't aware that adults with mental illnesses live 25 years less than the average population. This is not related to mental health issues, but to physical conditions like heart disease, diabetes complications, obesity and others." said Julie Plante, a registered nurse at Vail Place. "Many people live with mental health issues but aren't eligible for case management services unless the situation becomes acute. Vail Care addresses the need for people with mental illnesses to receive better whole health care when they're not in crisis."
"Behavioral health home services fit perfectly within the Vail Place umbrella of services. Our primary focus has always been a whole health approach to recovery for people with mental illnesses," said Vicky Couillard, Executive Director for Vail Place. "With Vail Care we can provide more services to people with mental illnesses to address their overall health and well-being."
About Vail Place
Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to include targeted case management and collaborative community programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. For more information, visit VailPlace.org.
