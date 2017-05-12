 
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* Minnesota
* Vail Place
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hopkins
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


Vail Place Launches New Speakers Bureau

Speakers from Minnesota-based mental health organization available for mental health topics and personal recovery stories
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mental Health
* Minnesota
* Vail Place

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Hopkins - Minnesota - US

HOPKINS, Minn. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Representatives from Vail Place, a non-profit organization providing comprehensive services, supports and resources for adults with mental illnesses, announced the launch of a new Speakers Bureau today. Comprised primarily of Vail Place Clubhouse members, the Speakers Bureau offers presentations on mental health topics including personal stories of recovery, the challenges of living with mental illness, and components of Clubhouse daily living.  Vail Place provides community-based support based on the internationally-proven Clubhouse model, a person-centered approach to mental health recovery that has been at the forefront of promoting integrated health care for people with serious mental illnesses.

"The stories of hope and recovery shared by our team of Vail Place speakers are incredibly powerful tools. Not only do they provide helpful information regarding mental health, but they promote a greater understanding, which reduces the stigma surrounding mental illness," said Seana Fern, General Fund and Event Manager for Vail Place. "Although we've always provided presentations and speakers upon request, this is the first time Vail Place has established a formal process to help expand our voices within the community." Fern added that speakers meet once a month to determine potential opportunities for presentations, process results from past presentations and work on skill-building exercises.

The Vail Place Speakers Bureau comprises a small panel of speakers, including Clubhouse members who share their personal recovery stories, people who provide information about life in the Clubhouse Model, and others who express themselves through art – such as poetry, prose, monologues and song.  Whether the focus is a personal recovery story, experiences with Vail Place and the Clubhouse Model, and/or the artistic expression of a mental health theme, each speaking engagement will ideally provide a variety of perspectives.

"Our members' stories of hope and recovery from serious mental illnesses are truly inspirational," said Vicky Couillard, Vail Place Executive Director. "Not only are we helping to educate the public on topics concerning mental health, but participation in the Speakers Bureau builds the confidence and self-esteem of our members.  Plus, the work of the Bureau will go even further to destroy the stigma surrounding mental illness."

To inquire about a presentation, contact Seana Fern at Vail Place via email (mailto:sfern@vailplace.org?subject=Speakers%20Bureau%20In...) or by phone at 952-945-4232.

About Vail Place
Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to include Targeted Case Management and Collaborative Community Programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. Vail Place operates two facilities in Hopkins and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit http://www.VailPlace.org.

Contact
Bonnie Harris
***@waxmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@waxmarketing.com
Tags:Mental Health, Minnesota, Vail Place
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Hopkins - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vail Place News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share