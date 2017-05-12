News By Tag
Vail Place Launches New Speakers Bureau
Speakers from Minnesota-based mental health organization available for mental health topics and personal recovery stories
"The stories of hope and recovery shared by our team of Vail Place speakers are incredibly powerful tools. Not only do they provide helpful information regarding mental health, but they promote a greater understanding, which reduces the stigma surrounding mental illness," said Seana Fern, General Fund and Event Manager for Vail Place. "Although we've always provided presentations and speakers upon request, this is the first time Vail Place has established a formal process to help expand our voices within the community." Fern added that speakers meet once a month to determine potential opportunities for presentations, process results from past presentations and work on skill-building exercises.
The Vail Place Speakers Bureau comprises a small panel of speakers, including Clubhouse members who share their personal recovery stories, people who provide information about life in the Clubhouse Model, and others who express themselves through art – such as poetry, prose, monologues and song. Whether the focus is a personal recovery story, experiences with Vail Place and the Clubhouse Model, and/or the artistic expression of a mental health theme, each speaking engagement will ideally provide a variety of perspectives.
"Our members' stories of hope and recovery from serious mental illnesses are truly inspirational,"
To inquire about a presentation, contact Seana Fern at Vail Place via email
About Vail Place
Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to include Targeted Case Management and Collaborative Community Programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. Vail Place operates two facilities in Hopkins and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit http://www.VailPlace.org.
Bonnie Harris
***@waxmarketing.com
