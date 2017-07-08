News By Tag
Vail Place Announces 16th Annual Tour de Vail Saturday, July 8th
What: Tour de Vail – Roll & Stroll for Mental Health
When: Saturday, July 8, 2017
8:00 - 9:00 Registration
9:15 Run
10:00 Raffle prize drawings, refreshments, and awards
Where: Crystal Lake, Robbinsdale (https://www.google.com/
Cost: $35, $25 before May 31st
Registration includes event participation, t-shirt, refreshments and a special gift from Vail Place members. Participants can register as individuals or as a team (http://vail.convio.net/
For those who are unable to attend the event, there are other ways to participate in this year's Tour de Vail, such as donating or participating in a Virtual Walk. In addition, sponsorship opportunities for Tour de Vail are still available. To learn more about the benefits of a Tour de Vail sponsorship, contact Stefano Loverso.
About Vail Place
Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to include Targeted Case Management and Collaborative Community Programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. Vail Place operates two facilities in Hopkins and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit VailPlace.org.
Contact
Bonnie Harris
***@waxmarketing.com
