Vail Place Announces 16th Annual Tour de Vail Saturday, July 8th

 
 
HOPKINS, Minn. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Vail Place, a non-profit organization providing comprehensive services,support and resources for those with mental illnesses, is hosting its 16th annual Tour de Vail – Roll & Stroll for Mental Health (http://vail.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1040&pg=entry) on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Participants may walk, run, bike, skate or blade around Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale to gain donations, inspire hope and raise awareness. This year's event includes a superhero theme, and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero. Awards will be given for best individual and team costumes at the conclusion of the event.

What:          Tour de Vail – Roll & Stroll for Mental Health

When:          Saturday, July 8, 2017

8:00 - 9:00   Registration

9:15   Run

10:00   Raffle prize drawings, refreshments, and awards

Where:          Crystal Lake, Robbinsdale (https://www.google.com/maps/place/Crystal+Lake,+Robbinsda...)

Cost:          $35, $25 before May 31st

Registration includes event participation, t-shirt, refreshments and a special gift from Vail Place members. Participants can register as individuals or as a team (http://vail.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1040&pg=entry).

For those who are unable to attend the event, there are other ways to participate in this year's Tour de Vail, such as donating or participating in a Virtual Walk. In addition, sponsorship opportunities for Tour de Vail are still available. To learn more about the benefits of a Tour de Vail sponsorship, contact Stefano Loverso.

About Vail Place
Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to include Targeted Case Management and Collaborative Community Programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. Vail Place operates two facilities in Hopkins and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit VailPlace.org.

Contact
Bonnie Harris
***@waxmarketing.com
Source:
Email:***@waxmarketing.com
Tags:Charity, Race, Vail Place
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Hopkins - Minnesota - United States
