Vail Place Announces 16th Annual Tour de Vail Saturday, July 8th

Contact

Bonnie Harris

***@waxmarketing.com Bonnie Harris

End

-- Vail Place, a non-profit organization providing comprehensive services,support and resources for those with mental illnesses, is hosting its 16annual Tour de Vail – Roll & Stroll for Mental Health (http://vail.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1040&pg=entry) on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Participants may walk, run, bike, skate or blade around Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale to gain donations, inspire hope and raise awareness. This year's event includes a superhero theme, and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero. Awards will be given for best individual and team costumes at the conclusion of the event.Tour de Vail – Roll & Stroll for Mental HealthSaturday, July 8, 2017RegistrationRunRaffle prize drawings, refreshments, and awardsCrystal Lake, Robbinsdale ( https://www.google.com/ maps/place/Crystal+ Lake,+Robbinsda... $35, $25 before May 31Registration includes event participation, t-shirt, refreshments and a special gift from Vail Place members. Participants can register as individuals or as a team ( http://vail.convio.net/ site/TR?fr_id= 1040&pg= entry ).For those who are unable to attend the event, there are other ways to participate in this year's Tour de Vail, such as donating or participating in a Virtual Walk. In addition, sponsorship opportunities for Tour de Vail are still available. To learn more about the benefits of a Tour de Vail sponsorship, contact Stefano Loverso.Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to include Targeted Case Management and Collaborative Community Programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. Vail Place operates two facilities in Hopkins and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit VailPlace.org.