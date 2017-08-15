 
GiftsForYouNow Debuts Additions to Back to School Collection on Windy City Live

 
 
GiftsForYouNow's Back to School collection featured on the Windy City Live stage
GiftsForYouNow's Back to School collection featured on the Windy City Live stage
 
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- On Monday August 14th, local company GiftsForYouNow.com was featured in a special Back to School segment on Chicago's own Windy City Live. Organized by the deal website Couponology, this segment showcased a few new additions to GiftsForYouNow's back to school collection.

Included in the segment was a matching set of Stephen Joseph branded school gear—a backpack, lunch bag, and pencil pouch—all featuring a butterfly design. These products represent a selection of many new back to school designs that are being rolled out just in time for the school year. It might come as a surprise to some shoppers, but according to the National Retail Federation, the back to school season lies only behind the holidays when it comes to consumer spending in the United States. It is in this frantic time of getting everything in line before the first day of school that GiftsForYouNow seeks to make it easy for young students to be unique this school year.

"We were really excited to return to Windy City Live at such a big shopping time for parents of young students" said Vanessa Bahena, Affiliate Manager for GiftsForYouNow. "We love working with Couponology and we're happy to be able to continue to provide unique options for kids as they head back to school".

About GiftsForYouNow.com

GiftsForYouNow is a family business based in the south-western Chicago suburbs, providing thoughtful personalized gifts for all occasions to terrific gift-givers year round. Opened in 1999, GiftsForYouNow is a mid-sized business with the goal of helping you add your personal touch to terrific personalized gifts for baby showers and weddings to pets and even memorial items. Personalized gifts and decorations can be purchased from GiftsForYouNow via the internet at www.GiftsForYouNow.com, or by phone at 866.443.8748. Also, be sure to check out all of the new Back to School items here (https://www.giftsforyounow.com/personalized-back-to-schoo...)!

Contact
Colin Supple
***@giftsforyounow.com
Click to Share