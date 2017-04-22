News By Tag
GiftsForYouNow Featured on Windy City Live
GiftsForYouNow went up against several of their top competitors for this spot and stood as the only personalized gift company featured. This is the first time the company's products have been shown on Windy City Live, which comes at a time when business continues to grow. Included in the promotion were a personalized Sherpa blanket and a one-of-a-kind word-art canvas print that allows for the names of all of her kids to be together in a heart shaped pattern. GiftsForYouNow also presented vouchers to every audience member, which were good for one free personalized canvas print.
"We were really excited for this opportunity to get our name out there on a show like WCL" said Vanessa Bahena, Affiliate Manager for GiftsForYouNow. "And to be paired with Couponology, we knew we'd able to offer a great deal for all of the Moms out there".
The segment can be viewed on GiftsForYouNow's Press page at http://www.giftsforyounow.com/
About GiftsForYouNow.com
GiftsForYouNow is a family business based in the western Chicago suburbs, providing thoughtful personalized gifts for all occasions to terrific gift-givers year round. Opened in 1999, GiftsForYouNow is a mid-sized business with the goal of helping you add your personal touch to terrific personalized gifts for baby showers and weddings to pets and even memorial items. Personalized gifts and decorations can be purchased from GiftsForYouNow via the internet at http://www.GiftsForYouNow.com, or by phone at 866.443.8748.
