GiftsForYouNow Helps Easter Bunnies Find a Home at Ronald McDonald House

Industry News





BURR RIDGE, Ill. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Local eCommerce company GiftsForYouNow has donated Easter-themed plush bunnies to the Ronald McDonald House. The donation comes just in time for the house's residents to receive their very own furry friend for Easter.

As thousands of bunnies move through their warehouse this spring, Burr Ridge-based retailer GiftsForYouNow sought to give back to those most in need of a little extra cheer. This cheer came in the form of a shipment of furry bunnies delivered to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield near Central DuPage Hospital.

Last Wednesday, employees of GiftsForYouNow visited the House with a box full of bunnies for the children who will be spending their Easter at the hospital. "The opportunity to take part in this donation really puts things into perspective" said Kate Appelman, a GiftsForYouNow representative. "It is easy to get lost in the numbers and forget the lasting impact that even the smallest gift can have".

With this donation, GiftsForYouNow hopes to give the children of Ronald McDonald House the reminder that "somebunny" loves them this Easter. The RMH accepts gifts and donations in many forms year-round, which go towards anything that can give the families a reason to smile.

To learn more about the Winfield RMH and how to get involved visit http://rmhccni.org/cdh/.

About GiftsForYouNow.com

GiftsForYouNow is a family business based in the western Chicago suburbs, providing thoughtful personalized gifts for all occasions to terrific gift-givers year round. Opened in 1999, GiftsForYouNow is a mid-sized business with the goal of helping you add your personal touch to terrific personalized gifts for baby showers and weddings to pets and even memorial items. Personalized gifts and decorations can be purchased from GiftsForYouNow via the internet at http://www.GiftsForYouNow.com, or by phone at 866.443.8748.

