NYC Fashion Designer Minika Ko Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Propel High Performance Fashion
Merging high fashion and high tech, NYC fashion designer Minika Ko launches water repellent, slim fit, easy care white suits and dresses on Kickstarter. Backers are offered an exclusive pre-production price for the outfits. Campaign ends on Sep 17th
"I feel fashion is a little behind," says Minika as she remarks that, despite our major technological advancements, we still have dresses that require dry cleaning. It's a problem area, one that she aims to solve and save her clientele time and money.
With Minika Ko's white dress or suit, a woman can quickly and effortlessly put on her clothes and start the day looking chic and beautiful. The designs emphasize lines, making her look taller and slimmer without sacrificing comfort. "The clothes don't require any ironing," says Minika. "I believe that fashion can be effortless."
While keeping a white dress or suit clean might typically be an effort, it is not the case with Minika Ko's dress. Her clothes are water repellent and machine washable so that any fashionista can rock the classy style and, at the end of the day, "throw it in the washing machine, hang dry it, and it's ready to go." By washing the garments with the regular load of whites, supporters can experience effortless chic, all while protecting the world from environmentally harmful dry cleaning chemicals.
The collection were debuted on the runway of the New York Fashion Week, and the designer is seeking support to kickstart the production. She is offering the collection to the Kickstarter backers at an exclusive Pre-production Price. Moreover, those who donate to her campaign can assist her in pushing her clothing line to the frontier, overcoming the high minimum requirements held by manufacturers. "With your support," she says, "I will be able to bring this collection to life."
Minika Ko is a fashion designer based in New York City. As an avid traveller, she has worked as a designer in France, Taipei, Los Angeles, and New York City. Minika brings her global experiences to the world of fashion, designing with adventurers in mind - the courageous, independent, professional women. Her philosophy lies in enhancing a woman's confidence by highlighting her best features, such that she will always feel like herself in her outfit – the woman she desires to be.
Minika Ko's Kickstarter campaign ends on September 17th, 2017. Supporters will
have access to many rewards, visit https://goo.gl/
