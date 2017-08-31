Minika Ko Presents KOllision Fashion Show, a Collaboration of Runway, Art and Music

New York fashion designer Minika Ko presents KOllision Fashion Show, as part of New York Fashion Week. Held at the historical Church of Holy Apostles in midtown, the fashion show is a benefit event for the local soup kitchen held at the church.

-- On Friday, September 8th, Minika Ko will present her fashion show, KOllision, as part of New York Fashion Week. Held at the historical Church of Holy Apostles in New York City, the fashion show is a benefit event for the local soup kitchen held at the church.In KOllision, Minika will reveal two new collections. The first spotlights avant-garde, handsewn pieces, each features elements from sculptor Takashi Horisaki. The second is a ready-to-wear collection inspired by the urban world, presenting monochromatic designs made for badass chicks and boss ladies. Continuing her idea of using performance fabrics for fashion wear, Minika has designed this collection with flexibility in mind. The runway show opens with a dance performance by internationally-renowned Peiju Chien-Pott, followed by dancer Rachel Oczkus showcasing the elasticity of the clothing. Accompanying both collections will be a live score from music director and composer Ben Cockerham.Showcasing fellow artists and creators from across mediums, Minika Ko's KOllision runway show starts at 8PM with an opening art exhibition from 6 to 8 pm featuring: Adriana Gonzalez, Alec Loin, Alexi Reibman, Cameron Liu, Cass Jones, Chandelle Marian Heffner, Erica Genece, Manonik, James Sexer Rodriguez, Joanna Tlok, Kearia Swinnie, Kristina McManus, Laura Mychal, Marie Cruz, Metropolitan Miss, Mike Cohen, Sandy Ramirez, Sara Sill, Saumya Sharma, Seigal Photography, Takashi Horisaki, Yuliana Lopez, Alzate, Freedom Ladder, Zach Dorsett, Felix Z Designs, and BARNOVI. Accompanying the runway show is live music by Britton Matthews, Geoff Countryman, Previ Damian Peters, Ben Cockerham, Anna Cley and Adam Dickson. Sponsors of the show include: MBD Beauty, M4D3, Soleil Magazine, and Warehouse Studios.Minika Ko is a fashion designer based in New York City. As an avid traveller, she has also worked in France, Taipei, and Los Angeles. Minika brings her global experiences to the world of fashion, designing with adventurers in mind - the courageous, independent, urban women. Merging high tech and high fashion, Minika uses eco-friendly performance fabrics to design finely tailored clothing that makes women look stylish and confident effortlessly.More about the designer:Instagram: @minikakoTwitter: @minikako