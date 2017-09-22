 
News By Tag
* Christmas family fun
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* College Station
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

"Early Bird" Best-Priced Anytime Use Tickets Go on Sale at Santa's Wonderland!

Christmas Park Gearing up for Its 20th Year of Texas Christmas Fun!
 
 
Great Photo Ops!
Great Photo Ops!
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Everything is bigger and better in Texas, and Christmas is no exception!  Starting October 1st, daily tickets will go on sale for the 20th season at Santa's Wonderland.  For a "limited time/limited quantity" guests will be able to purchase the "Early Bird" Best-Priced Anytime Use Ticket.

Originally created to preserve and perpetuate the "Spirit" of Christmas, Santa's Wonderland, celebrating "20 Years Deep in the Heart of Christmas" is a Texas-themed holiday park located just outside of College Station, Texas. One of the highlights of the park, is the magnificent Trail of Lights. Guests can tour the trail by either a hayride or a carriage ride and experience delightful holiday scenes that have been carefully crafted and covered with over 3 million lights.

New activities for the 20th season include: The Texas Star - a giant wcj walk-inside ornament covered in lights, Doc's Mistletoe Mercantile- complete with a Texas-Sized clock tower visible from anywhere in the park, and Chuck Wagon Theater - where you can enjoy traditional Texas themed performances featuring Camp Cookie and world-famous Dutch Oven Cobbler.

At Santa's Wonderland, you'll be filled with Texas Christmas Spirit, regular snow flurries, live Texas inspired entertainment, and countless activities like train rides, mechanical bull rides and more!

The park season will be from November 10th, 2017 - January 7th, 2018.

For more information and to buy tickets starting October 1st, go tohttp://www.santas-wonderland.com

Press contact: media@santas-wonderland.com

Contact
Santa's Wonderland
***@santas-wonderland.com
End
Source:
Email:***@santas-wonderland.com Email Verified
Tags:Christmas family fun
Industry:Entertainment
Location:College Station - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Santa's Wonderland PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share