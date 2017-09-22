News By Tag
"Early Bird" Best-Priced Anytime Use Tickets Go on Sale at Santa's Wonderland!
Christmas Park Gearing up for Its 20th Year of Texas Christmas Fun!
Originally created to preserve and perpetuate the "Spirit" of Christmas, Santa's Wonderland, celebrating "20 Years Deep in the Heart of Christmas" is a Texas-themed holiday park located just outside of College Station, Texas. One of the highlights of the park, is the magnificent Trail of Lights. Guests can tour the trail by either a hayride or a carriage ride and experience delightful holiday scenes that have been carefully crafted and covered with over 3 million lights.
New activities for the 20th season include: The Texas Star - a giant wcj walk-inside ornament covered in lights, Doc's Mistletoe Mercantile- complete with a Texas-Sized clock tower visible from anywhere in the park, and Chuck Wagon Theater - where you can enjoy traditional Texas themed performances featuring Camp Cookie and world-famous Dutch Oven Cobbler.
At Santa's Wonderland, you'll be filled with Texas Christmas Spirit, regular snow flurries, live Texas inspired entertainment, and countless activities like train rides, mechanical bull rides and more!
The park season will be from November 10th, 2017 - January 7th, 2018.
For more information and to buy tickets starting October 1st, go to
Press contact:
Santa's Wonderland
***@santas-wonderland.com
