2017 Season Passes on Sale at Santa's Wonderland

-- Santa's Wonderland launched season pass sales for its upcoming 20season on Friday, September 15, 2017. Santa's Season Passes are on sale for a limited time/limited quantity. With this season pass, guests can enjoy daily admission and unlimited hayrides, mechanical bull rides, nightly entertainment and more! Regular daily ticket sales kick off on October 1with Early Bird Tickets.Santa's helpers have been busy making the biggest expansion in the park's history. Some of the new things for 2017 include: The Texas Star – a giant walk-inside ornament, Doc's Mistletoe Mercantile – complete with a Texas-Sized clock tower visible from anywhere in the park, and Chuck Wagon Theater -where you can enjoy traditional Texas shows featuring Camp Cookie, campfire foods, and world-famous Dutch Over Cobbler.Old favorites like Christmas movies in the barn, The West Pole Express, West Pole Mountain Adventure, roaring campfires wcj and tasty Texas treats will keep both young and old coming back for more.Santa's Wonderland will be open from November 10through January 7For more information and to buy tickets go to: http://www.santas- wonderland.com Press contact: media@santas-wonderland.com