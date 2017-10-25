News By Tag
Santa's Wonderland Opening for Its 20th Season
Celebrating with the Biggest Transformation in Park History!
Christmas lights, nightly entertainment, festive holiday shopping, and tasty treats have been a part of Santa's Wonderland for years, but this year, guests will see an abundance of modifications and new additions. Always striving to create the Ultimate Texas Christmas Experience for their guests, changes have been made to make the park more comfortable and more exciting than ever before! From parking, to dining, shopping, and entertainment, the park has been transformed.
Guests will be amazed by the new park showstopper, The Lone Star - Grand Illumination. A giant Texas star will point to the heavens as 49 additional stars cascade around and cover this giant, metal, lighted, walk-through experience. Right next door, will be the new Maw's Country Kitchen with freshly baked pies, breads, and cookies. Also new this season, is Santa's Livestock Show & Rodeo, with dueling mechanical bulls running simultaneously. Bulls with eyes that light up and noses that blow smoke will add to the exciting ambiance as guests release their inner cowboy or cowgirl. The new West Pole Express and Railroad will delight guests with railroad memorabilia and toys as they wait for one of two holiday trains. With the new giant clock tower above, it will be hard to miss Doc's Mistletoe Mercantile with charming holiday gifts and tasty treats. This year, there will also be numerous new entertainment experiences including The Chuck Wagon Theater…featuring Camp Cookie. Guests in the outdoor theater will enjoy nostalgic Texas songs and storytelling in addition to hot Dutch Oven Peach Cobbler.
Many favorites will remain, including the amazing Trail of Lights, where guests wcj will travel by hayride or carriage ride to view carefully crafted scenes covered in holiday lights. As is tradition, more lights, characters, and scenes have been added to the trail this season, including reindeer, polar bears, a teddy bear, firetruck, and a giant workshop. While at the park, guests can watch Christmas movies on the giant screen located in the iconic Red Barn, or enjoy hands-on fun at the slides, petting zoo, and pony rides. Visits with Marshall Frostbite or the main man, Santa, will fill hearts with joy, and cozy campfires will create a great atmosphere where guests can enjoy s'more making or live entertainment.
With unique Texas- themed holiday shopping and entertainment, Santa's Wonderland is THE place for making cherished Texas Christmas memories and will be open from November 10th,2017 through January 7th, 2018.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to http://www.santas-
