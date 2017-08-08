News By Tag
Cole Link Foundation's Benefit Bash Launched Tarpon Springs Nonprofit to Begin Charity Programs
The new Foundation was honored with the keys to the city by Mayor Chris Alahouzos.
Performing at the Benefit Bash was the popular local band, The Black Honkeys along with jazz musician, Kelly Rhodes and jazz singer, Belinda Womack-Christy. The doors opened at 5 p.m. with a silent auction. The excitement began when an announcement was made that the top donor would win a signed football by Joe Namath and Earl Christy, New York Jets 1969 Super Bowl III champs. The signed football was kindly donated by Earl Christy who attended the fundraiser and presented it to Greg and Doreen Columbo for their generous donation. The event was also attended by Dr. Marvin L. Bright, provost of St. Petersburg College Tarpon Springs Campus, Cary Stiff, CFRE and chief executive officer of Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation and Grammy winner Ralph Farris. Pictures and video from both events can be viewed at www.ColeLinkFoundation.org.
"The entire evening was a dream come true. I am truly thankful for the generosity of our donors and event sponsors during and after our event. It's always been a passion of mine to help as many people in need as I possibly can. And now, after this successful fundraiser, we are on our way," Foundation Founder and Chairwoman, Myra J. Cole-Baucom, said.
The Foundation strives to saves lives with their national Car Seats for Kids program and is working diligently on their upcoming House to Home Apprenticeship program designed to train unskilled workers as homes are repaired or renovated for low income residents. The Golden Linkettes dance troupe, the Foundation's local community youth program, performed at the event and has been invited back to perform at Clearwater's Downtown Block Party.
About Cole Link Foundation
Founded in 2016, Cole Link Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports an expanding network of community and individual enrichment programs in the areas of educational awareness, health & wellness and the arts. The Foundation serves as a link between donors and communities to assist people in need, with a particular emphasis on Native Americans. It works to inspire a chain reaction of community involvement and pride to stimulate vital resources and assistance to empower hope, advancement and cultural diversity for all people. For more information, visit www.ColeLinkFoundation.org. (https://www.colelinkfoundation.org/
JoLynn Wright
(727) 940-8481
jolynn@colelinkfoundation.org
