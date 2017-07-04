News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cole Link Foundation announces its 2017 Inaugural Benefit Bash to celebrate grand opening
Tampa Bay's newest nonprofit is gearing up to party. And, everyone is invited to have a good time for a good cause.
Performing at the Benefit Bash will be the Black Honkeys, voted Best Local Band in the Tampa Bay Area, jazz musician, Kelly Rhodes and jazz singer, Belinda Womack-Christy. The doors open at 5 p.m. with a silent auction. There will be a cash bar and a photo booth available throughout the evening.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone to our Inaugural Benefit Bash for a wonderful evening of food, music, fun and dancing," Foundation Founder and Chairwoman, Myra J. Cole-Baucom, said. "By the grace of God, and with our donor's generous financial support for our causes, the doors of our Foundation will never close."
As the first nonprofit in Tarpons Springs to develop self-help job training programs for the Pueblo Indians in Taos, New Mexico, Cole Link Foundation is working hard to raise needed funds for its House to Home and Apprenticeship programs. Aimed at home repair and renovation for low income residents, the program also trains unskilled workers in home repair to help move people from unemployment to work. The program will launch at the Pueblo Indian reservation in Taos, New Mexico with plans for expansion into other communities.
To honor the brave men and women in our nation's emergency services, the Foundation will host its highly anticipated 911 Hero Salute Charity Golf Tournament in Tracy, CA on Sept. 11, 2017 with plans to expand the tournament to other states each year. A portion of the proceeds will go toward local firefighter charity programs. In addition, the nonprofit strives to saves lives with their national Car Seats for Kids program and has plans to host its first Jazzy Sassy Expo for local senior citizen entertainment and education. Already launched, The Golden Linkettes dance troupe, the Foundation's local youth outreach program, will also perform at the Benefit Bash. Tickets are available at https://www.ColeLinkFoundation.org.
About Cole Link Foundation
Founded in 2016, Cole Link Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports an expanding network of community and individual enrichment programs in the areas of educational awareness, health & wellness and the arts. The Foundation serves as a link between donors and communities to assist people in need, with a particular emphasis on Native Americans. It works to inspire a chain reaction of community involvement and pride to stimulate vital resources and assistance to empower hope, advancement and cultural diversity for all people. For more information, visit https://www.ColeLinkFoundation.org.
Contact
JoLynn Wright (Program Director)
Cole Link Foundation
***@colelinkfoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse