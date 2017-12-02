News By Tag
* Event
* Baby
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
First Community Baby Shower for Mothers to Be and Moms with Little Ones up to 3 Years Old
This is the first Community Baby Shower held by the Cole Link Foundation in collaboration with Wellness Ministries and Christian Way Academy.
WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 2017 WHERE: Christian Way Academy, 431 East Spruce Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 TIME: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
According to JoLynn Wright, program director, "The Community Baby Shower is a good way to create and promote public-private partnerships among many different agencies and organizations."
"It can enhance ties with the local business community and build relationships with local health and social service organizations, which will create community goodwill," stated Myra wcj Cole-Baucom, founder and president of Cole Link Foundation.
Our Mission:
To collaborate with agencies and individuals dedicated to the promotion, advancement, development and cultivation of educational awareness, health & wellness and the arts. To network with those in need to ensure access and support, such that lives can be enriched.
If you would like to RSVP or become a vendor at this event, contact JoLynn Wright or Kim Harris at (727) 940-8481.
For more information, visit https://www.colelinkfoundation.org/
Media Contact
JoLynn Wright
727-940-8481
***@colelinkfoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse