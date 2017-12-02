 
News By Tag
* Event
* Baby
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tarpon Springs
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

First Community Baby Shower for Mothers to Be and Moms with Little Ones up to 3 Years Old

This is the first Community Baby Shower held by the Cole Link Foundation in collaboration with Wellness Ministries and Christian Way Academy.
 
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Nov. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Cole Link Foundation's Community Baby Shower will focus on safety in the home for the child and wellness of the parent and child (proper nutrition). Baby products and health information will be distributed—providing parents in attendance with welcome information, products, services and gifts.

WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 2017 WHERE: Christian Way Academy, 431 East Spruce Street, Tarpon Springs, FL  34689 TIME: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to JoLynn Wright, program director, "The Community Baby Shower is a good way to create and promote public-private partnerships among many different agencies and organizations."

"It can enhance ties with the local business community and build relationships with local health and social service organizations, which will create community goodwill," stated Myra wcj Cole-Baucom, founder and president of Cole Link Foundation.

Our Mission:

To collaborate with agencies and individuals dedicated to the promotion, advancement, development and cultivation of educational awareness, health & wellness and the arts. To network with those in need to ensure access and support, such that lives can be enriched.

If you would like to RSVP or become a vendor at this event, contact JoLynn Wright or Kim Harris at (727) 940-8481.

For more information, visit https://www.colelinkfoundation.org/.

Media Contact
JoLynn Wright
727-940-8481
***@colelinkfoundation.org
End
Source:
Email:***@colelinkfoundation.org Email Verified
Tags:Event, Baby, Health
Industry:Event
Location:Tarpon Springs - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cole Link Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share