 
News By Tag
* Shopping
* Baby Carriage
* Parents
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Buggy Baggy Launches on creativeJump.org & forever changes how you shop while pushing baby carriage

Launching on creative jump is Buggy baggy, a new product designed to turn a baby stroller into a shopping cart.
 
 
Buggy Baggy
Buggy Baggy
NEW YORK - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- We see it all the time - a parent struggling to push a baby carriage through a grocery store, mall, festival or more, all while trying to carry goods and packages. Enter Buggy Baggy, the new safe way to turn your carriage into a shppimg cart.

Buggy Baggy allows a parent to keep both hands on the stroller as well as not obstruct view of baby. With very little effort, it easily turns the stroller into a shopping cart.  You just snap it on and go.  Safety and convienence are the primary concerns and Buggy Baggy completely removes those concerns.  It even free stands in your car for east transport.  It's convienent, it's safe, and it's easy to install to any baby cariage.

The Buggy Baggy can be used for shopping, festivals, the library, restaurant, the park, the beach, amusement parks and more.

The Buggy Baggy debuted at the ABC kids expo to rave reviews.  When tested by a group of parents, moms and dads gave  Buggy Baggy  an A+ and 5 star rating.

for more visit:
http://creativejump.org/campaigns/buggy-baggy-safe-easy-s...

creativejump.org

Contact
Marvin Woods
***@creativejump.org
End
Source:
Email:***@creativejump.org Email Verified
Tags:Shopping, Baby Carriage, Parents
Industry:Family
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creative Jump PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share