Buggy Baggy Launches on creativeJump.org & forever changes how you shop while pushing baby carriage
Launching on creative jump is Buggy baggy, a new product designed to turn a baby stroller into a shopping cart.
Buggy Baggy allows a parent to keep both hands on the stroller as well as not obstruct view of baby. With very little effort, it easily turns the stroller into a shopping cart. You just snap it on and go. Safety and convienence are the primary concerns and Buggy Baggy completely removes those concerns. It even free stands in your car for east transport. It's convienent, it's safe, and it's easy to install to any baby cariage.
The Buggy Baggy can be used for shopping, festivals, the library, restaurant, the park, the beach, amusement parks and more.
The Buggy Baggy debuted at the ABC kids expo to rave reviews. When tested by a group of parents, moms and dads gave Buggy Baggy an A+ and 5 star rating.
