Buggy Baggy Launches on creativeJump.org & forever changes how you shop while pushing baby carriage

Launching on creative jump is Buggy baggy, a new product designed to turn a baby stroller into a shopping cart.

-- We see it all the time - a parent struggling to push a baby carriage through a grocery store, mall, festival or more, all while trying to carry goods and packages. Enterthe new safe way to turn your carriage into a shppimg cart.allows a parent to keep both hands on the stroller as well as not obstruct view of baby. With very little effort, it easily turns the stroller into a shopping cart. You just snap it on and go. Safety and convienence are the primary concerns andy completely removes those concerns. It even free stands in your car for east transport. It's convienent, it's safe, and it's easy to install to any baby cariage.Thecan be used for shopping, festivals, the library, restaurant, the park, the beach, amusement parks and more.They debuted at the ABC kids expo to rave reviews. When tested by a group of parents, moms and dads gavean A+ and 5 star rating.for more visit:creativejump.org