Award Winning Author Maurice W Celebrates the release of book that teaches Self Love & Self Esteem

Award winning Author Maurice W celebrate the release of the children's book "The Beautiful Things That I Love About Me" - a book designed to teach young children of color self esteem, self love and self appreciation.

The Beautiful Things That I Love About Me by Maurice W

-- Often, young children of color don't find themselves recognized when people speak about what is beautiful, smart, or good. They rarely see themselves represented in Magazines and on TV and this has a phychological effect, which is why " The Beautiful Things That I Love About Me" was written, says award winning author Maurice W"Over the last decade, a few test have been done where a white doll and black doll are put on a table and young children are askes, 'Who is bad?' 'who is ugly?' and 'who is dumb?' 75% of all children pointed to the black doll when asked those three questions, and thats problematic on so many levels. A child who grows up unable to understand their own self worth will most likely reflect that through their choices, behavior and actions through out their lives.""The Beautiful Things That I Love About Me" is a childrens picture book, written in nursery rhyme style, featuring the young movie and TV actress Yanna Buttons. Every page reinforces self love and appreciation. Children of all races and colors can appreciate this book, however, its specifically written for those children of color who are told or feel that they are less attractive or as worthy as others."The Beautiful Things I love About Me" is available on Amazon or you can support its crowdfunding Page at creativejump.org.AmazonCreativejump