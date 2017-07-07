Writer Launches Time Travel, Romantic Triller Novel on crowdfunding site CreativeJump.org

Career writer Robert Thompson to publish first novel... a twisted time travel romantic thriller novel called "Past Living"

-- Robert Thompson, whom has been a professional writer for 35 years has completed his debut Novel "Past Living", a twisty time travel, romantic thriller. Mr. Thompson has launched a crowdfunding campaign with creativejump.org in hopes of raising the funds needed to ensure as many people as possible are aware and get to enjoy his book."I am currently finishing the editing process and planning to self publish "Past Living." It is for this reason that I am launching a campaign on Creativejump.org. "With the help of public contributions, I can finish the book, publish it, and market it."Robert Thompson is a fan of science fiction, comic books and romance stories and wanted to share those elements in his story. He has crafted a tale that keep you reading and keep you guess as to what was going to happen next. The book is filled with a great plot and extremely interesting characters that will definitely make the reader want to follow their adventures.For more information visit.