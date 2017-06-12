 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Children's book designed to teach young Black and Brown girls self respect and self love, is publish

The children's book "The Beautiful Things That I Love About Me" is a children's book that features young actress/model Yanna Buttons and promotes self respect and self love in an age where most media promotes the opposite.
 
 
NEW YORK - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Several years ago, an experiment was done, using a white doll and a black doll, where kids were asked the simple questions "Which is pretty and which is ugly?" "Which is smart and which is dumb?" and "which is good and which is bad?"

It was bad enough that most children considered the black doll to be ugly, dumb and bad. What was worst was that  most black children and children of color also considered the black doll to be ugly, dumb, and bad.

This is a problem that many say comes from the images that are seen in music videos, TV shows,  the news, reality shows and more.  Of course, there are some positive images, however according to studies, there needs to be more positive images for girls, especial black and brown girls. It was for this reason that "The Beautiful Things That I love About Me" was written.

Utilizing the talented five-year old actress/model Yanna Buttons, the book teaches these young girls to look at themselves and discover all the beautiful things about themselves - from their skin, to their eyes, to their hair and so much more.

"The Beautiful Things That I Love About me" is a book that every school and every parent (especially  parents of black and brown children) should have, said  Renita Shepard, Yanna's Mother.

In order for more people to know the book exists, the book is in dire need of marketing and promotion. Although :"The Beautiful Things That I Love About Me" is available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Beautiful-Things-That-Love-About/d...) it is also available at creativejump.org. The book is using Creative jump the crowdfunding site to help it raise that much needed marketing money.

For more information Visit http://creativejump.org/campaigns/turn-self-hate-into-sel...
or visit Amazon and in the search window type the title of the book.

Contact
Creativejump.org
***@creativejump.org
End
Source:creativejum.org
Email:***@creativejump.org Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2017
