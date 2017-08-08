 
Mobile Encoder to be shown by Quicklink at IBC 2017
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- At IBC 2017, Quicklink, one of the leading global providers for software and hardware IP solutions, will showcase their Quicklink Mobile Encoder solution on stand 3.B30. The Mobile Encoder is designed for performance and portability and transmits broadcast quality, low latency live video over IP from the most challenging network locations.

The Mobile Encoder has the ability to bond multiple internet connections in order to improve the speed and reliability of the internet connection, meaning excellent results can be achieved from a variety of networks. The encoder can simultaneously bond 15+ connections including Wi-Fi, USB and Satellite to create the most consistent and reliable connection.

The Mobile Encoder has recently been used by Geo News for UK Election 2017 coverage. The encoder was used to broadcast live from London, United Kingdom to their head-office in Karachi, Pakistan. While filming in London, Geo News experienced challenging weather and heavy rain, however this did not affect the live transmission and the Mobile Encoder worked flawlessly.

"The Quicklink Mobile Encoder played a vital role in the success of Geo News coverage of the UK Elections. Our experience with the Mobile Encoder using 4G LTE SIMS was great and the Encoder was used as a replacement of 'Satellite Link'" – Zeeshan Haider, (Manager, IT & Telecom) Geo TV.

Along with the Mobile Encoder, Quicklink will also be showing the new Remote Communicator, Quicklink TX and Quicklink Playout Servers.

The Quicklink TX Mobile Encoder will be showcased at IBC 2017, RAI Amsterdam (Hall 3, stand B30) from 15-19 September. Visit the Quicklink stand to see the solution in action.

For more information regarding Quicklink Mobile Encoder and other Quicklink solutions, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv. Alternatively, visit the Quicklink website (http://www.quicklink.tv/).

About Quicklink

Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink's solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD. IEC Telecom Group is a strategic investor in Quicklink. The IEC Telecom Group is a satellite Communications Official International Service Provider for Thuraya, Inmarsat, Iridium Networks and Vsat. www.quicklink.tv
