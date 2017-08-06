News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Are You Search of Relaxing and Most Affordable Yoga retreat in Rishikesh?
According to the experts, a retreat at regular intervals boosts the level of happiness in mind, so if the retreat involves yoga, and then a fit body along with happy mind can be highly ensured. Yoga is the best solution to ensure proper peace in both mind and body. Since ages, the practice of yoga is efficiently maintained in India, as it is the hometown of Yoga. Association of Yoga and Meditation in Rishikesh is considered as the best yoga retreats in the whole world.
The natural environment of Rishikesh enhances the serenity of the ashram, where the yoga and meditation activities are conducted. Rishikesh is very popular for temples, cafes, trekking, river rafting and many other exotic things. The food in Rishikesh is very delicious and fresh. As the AYM yoga school is located in the valleys of Rishikesh, a green environment along with natural waterfalls is highly ensured at the ashram.
Flexible and affordable yoga retreat program in Rishikesh
AYM yoga institute understands the need of the people, who opt for the yoga retreats in Rishikesh. Thus, the management committee has efficiently designed a retreat structure for the comfort of the guests. The yoga retreat programs are conducted every month to suit the needs of the guests. The 16th of every month is the joining date of the retreat program, and 27th is the last day of the program.
Thus, it is feasible for the guests to grab a yoga retreat program in Rishikesh, within these days. If in case, you missed the seats for the Yoga retreat program in the current month, you can again book the seats in the next month. With such flexibility in the retreat program, it is easy for the guests to book their allotments as per their comfort.
Services included in the yoga retreat program at AYM
Different varieties of Yoga retreat programs are arranged by AYM to satisfy the needs of the guests. Some common and effective programs include seven days yoga retreats, 300-hour yoga retreats, 200-hour yoga retreats, one-month yoga retreats, two-week yoga retreats, one-week yoga retreats, one-week silent retreat, three days silent retreat and much more.
The basic price of these yoga retreat programs starts from $ 350. In this price, the guests are offered with a private room with three meals and tea, free wifi, swimming in the Ganges, One yoga book, Trekking to the waterfall, and one Ayurveda Massage. Apart from these services, if the guests demand other necessary services, then extra charges will be applicable.
There are no rules and regulations for the guest in the yoga retreat programs. They can enjoy the programs according to their necessities and comfort. So, don't delay as the seats are filling up very quickly. Book your space at the AYM ashram by paying a nominal registration fee online.
Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse