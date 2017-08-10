News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SerenataFlowers.com and Hipper.com Extend Support to Open Source through OSI Sponsorship
Open source adoption continues to grow as companies seek not only higher quality software, lower costs, and an end to predatory vendor lock-in, but also leverage the power of community investment and collective intellect to drive innovation.
"The support of SerenataFlowers.com is extremely satisfying for us at the OSI. Many mistakenly believe that contributions—
SerenataFlowers.com's Managing Director, Martin Johansson, emphasized the company's investment, "We actively use a large number of open source software in our website front-end and back-end development. Examples include, Snowplow Analytics, Metabase, Joomla, foundation framerwork, MySQL, and many others." Johansson added, "Open source software is one of the cornerstones upon which our business is built. We believe open source software is both more secure and more efficient than their closed-source counterparts and we are actively looking to replace as many closed-source technologies for open source equivalent technology."
Corporate sponsors like SerenataFlowers.com provides the OSI with funds to support a variety of unique initiatives to help promote and protect open source software and the communities that develop it. The OSI understands corporate use of, and participation in open source development is vital to overall success. The OSI's corporate sponsorship program provide a open and transparent mechanism to allow companies to show support for open source software, its development, and the activities of the OSI. Donations allow the organization to continue our mission of education, advocacy, community building...and, of course, maintain our license certification programs.
Corporate sponsorship also provides opportunities—
About SerenataFlowers.com
SerenataFlowers.com is an independent online florist that specializes in the design and delivery of fresh, superior-quality floral arrangements. Founded in 2003, the company has blossomed to become the largest independent online flower retailer in the UK, picking up plaudits for its exemplary Web site and unique customer experience -- and making some very loyal flower-loving friends in the process. SerenataFlowers.com are the equivalent of A-list celebrities:
About the Open Source Initiative
Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative protects and promotes open source by providing a foundation for community success. It champions open source in society through education, infrastructure and collaboration. The (OSI) is a California public benefit corporation, with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. For more information about the OSI, or to learn how to become a Corporate Sponsor, please visit: http://opensource.org.
Contact
Italo Vignoli
***@opensource.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse