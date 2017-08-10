 
SerenataFlowers.com and Hipper.com Extend Support to Open Source through OSI Sponsorship

Open source adoption continues to grow as companies seek not only higher quality software, lower costs, and an end to predatory vendor lock-in, but also leverage the power of community investment and collective intellect to drive innovation.
 
 
Open Source Initiative support blossoms through SerenataFlowers.com sponsorship.
Open Source Initiative support blossoms through SerenataFlowers.com sponsorship.
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Today the Open Source Initiative® (OSI), the global non-profit formed to educate about and advocate for the benefits of open source software and communities, is pleased to announce corporate sponsorships from SerenataFlowers.com and its sister company Hipper.com.  SerenataFlowers.com recently extended their corporate giving program to recognize open source software projects and the communities that develop it, particularly those projects used to enable their own business, through financial donations and employee development time. The OSI joins other beneficiaries including, PG Routing, Creative Commons, Piwik, Selenium, Posgreslq and others.

"The support of SerenataFlowers.com is extremely satisfying for us at the OSI. Many mistakenly believe that contributions—both financial and technical—are primarily made by companies working within the software industry, you know, developers not florists," said Patrick Masson, General Manager at the OSI. "However SerenataFlowers.com highlights that today, all companies are software companies and thus all companies can benefit greatly from adopting open source software and working with the collaborative communities that support it."

SerenataFlowers.com's Managing Director, Martin Johansson, emphasized the company's investment, "We actively use a large number of open source software in our website front-end and back-end development. Examples include, Snowplow Analytics, Metabase, Joomla, foundation framerwork, MySQL, and many others."  Johansson added,  "Open source software is one of the cornerstones upon which our business is built. We believe open source software is both more secure and more efficient than their closed-source counterparts and we are actively looking to replace as many closed-source technologies for open source equivalent technology."

Corporate sponsors like SerenataFlowers.com provides the OSI with funds to support a variety of unique initiatives to help promote and protect open source software and the communities that develop it. The OSI understands corporate use of, and participation in open source development is vital to overall success. The OSI's corporate sponsorship program provide a open and transparent mechanism to allow companies to show support for open source software, its development, and the activities of the OSI. Donations allow the organization to continue our mission of education, advocacy, community building...and, of course, maintain our license certification programs.

Corporate sponsorship also provides opportunities—and resources—to interested contributors to self-organize around affinity issues and projects dedicated to addressing specific needs of, and for, the open source community. These, "Incubator Projects" focus on the creation of tools and services for open source communities, development practices, licensing or any other non-code aspect of the open source ecosystem.

About SerenataFlowers.com
SerenataFlowers.com is an independent online florist that specializes in the design and delivery of fresh, superior-quality floral arrangements. Founded in 2003, the company has blossomed to become the largest independent online flower retailer in the UK, picking up plaudits for its exemplary Web site and unique customer experience -- and making some very loyal flower-loving friends in the process. SerenataFlowers.com are the equivalent of A-list celebrities: gorgeous, desirable and boasting a longer shelf life than their contemporaries. Sourced from the finest growers, the flowers are groomed with fastidious care, fashioned to perfection and elegantly transported to their destination in the shortest possible time. For more information about SerenataFlowers.com, visit https://www.serenataflowers.com/.


About the Open Source Initiative
Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative protects and promotes open source by providing a foundation for community success. It champions open source in society through education, infrastructure and collaboration. The (OSI) is a California public benefit corporation, with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. For more information about the OSI, or to learn how to become a Corporate Sponsor, please visit: http://opensource.org.

