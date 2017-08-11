The most obese boroughs in the UK named and shamed! educogym Canary Wharf discuss obesity issues

A quarter of the population in England are obese. Shocking statistics have been released, along with which boroughs have the highest, and lowest level of obesity. educogym Canary Wharf, a personal training gym, discuss the dangers.

-- With over 60% of the population in England classed as having 'excess weight' based on their BMI, and a quarter medically obese, it is worrying times for the health of the population. "The main culprit, is education, or the lack of it, along with the low cost of junk food. The two combined have led to many people reaching for cheaper foods which do not have a great nutritional value. Unfortunately, the foods with higher nutritional value are more expensive" says Godfrey Nurse, personal trainer at Educogym Canary Wharf.Between January 2013 and 2016, the fattest areas in England were Halton, Doncaster and Rotherham, where 75% of people were overweight or obese. "We also have to consider other factors, income, education, size of the family. If a family are on a low income with 3 children, and have little education, they are more likely to eat cheap convenience foods over healthy home cooked meals. Take-aways, are cheap and if eaten regularly can lead to obesity" says Orlstyne Wilson, another personal trainer at Educogym Canary Wharf.The least fat borough in England is in fact Camden. Based in the City of London, it is a slightly surprising winner. "Considering the huge range of people living in the borough, the hectic city life, the amazing array of food and food markets available, I am slightly surprised and would be keen to find out why the population of Camden is slimmer than the rest of us" asked Emma, Shift PA, Educogym Canary Wharf. Camden, with all of its busy streets and underpasses, has become a haven for bicycles, along with the City of London's huge cycle paths, Camden has great access for cyclists, as well as walkers, and some great organic and healthy food markets too. Overall the borough is on the move, keeping active, and has access to some great quality fresh food. "Unfortunately, not every borough is like Camden, obesity is a growing issue and more of the public need to take control of their fitness and nutrition, rising levels of obesity are going to cause havoc further down the line. Many health issues arise from being overweight and obese, and with such a huge percentage of the population currently obese, if things carry on this way, the NHS will be overrun with obese patients and their health-related issues" explained Rhiannon Okoye, personal trainer in educogym Canary Wharf.So how does your county or borough measure up? Or you personally?Interested in getting yourself to a healthy fat percentage? Get in touch!