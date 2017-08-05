Schedule online with ZocDoc added for Dermatologist

Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists has added an online tool that allows online booking called Zoc Doc.

-- Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists now offers online scheduling with ZocDoc.com Zocdoc is an online medical care scheduling service, that allows you to access Dr. Sasha Haberle, dermatologist and also Michelle Martin-Thomas-Licensed Medical Aesthetician's schedule, and make an appointment online in real time."We are excited to provide ZocDoc to our patients. We hope this is a convenient way for them to schedule an appointment,"says Dr. Sasha Haberle, dermatologist at Metrolina Dermatology.Metrolina Dermatology offers medical surgeries such as Mohs Surgery, Slow Mohs Surgery and Skin cancer exams and treatment. They also offer cosmetic treatments such as Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella, Chemical Peels and Skin Care Services- including Medical Facials, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, and Hydrodermabrasion with Hydro Skin Rejuvenation.Go to https://www.MetrolinaDermatology.com and click on the "Make an Appointment"button to schedule your appointment, in real time, with Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists. They are located across the street from CMC-Pineville, in the medical offices at 10502 Park Rd, Suite 100.