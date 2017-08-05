 
News By Tag
* Zoc Doc
* Metrolina Dermatology
* Charlotte dermatologist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Schedule online with ZocDoc added for Dermatologist

Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists has added an online tool that allows online booking called Zoc Doc.
 
 
Metrolina Dermatology in Charlotte NC
Metrolina Dermatology in Charlotte NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists now offers online scheduling with ZocDoc.com Zocdoc is an online medical care scheduling service, that allows you to access Dr. Sasha Haberle, dermatologist and also Michelle Martin-Thomas- Licensed Medical Aesthetician's schedule, and make an appointment online in real time.

"We are excited to provide ZocDoc to our patients. We hope this is a convenient way for them to schedule an appointment," says Dr. Sasha Haberle, dermatologist at Metrolina Dermatology.

Metrolina Dermatology offers medical surgeries such as Mohs Surgery, Slow Mohs Surgery and Skin cancer exams and treatment. They also offer cosmetic treatments such as Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella, Chemical Peels and Skin Care Services- including Medical Facials, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, and Hydrodermabrasion with Hydro Skin Rejuvenation.

Go to https://www.MetrolinaDermatology.com and click on the "Make an Appointment" button to schedule your appointment, in real time, with Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists. They are located across the street from CMC-Pineville, in the medical offices at 10502 Park Rd, Suite 100.

Contact
Dr. Sasha Haberle
***@metrolinadermatology.com
End
Source:Metrolina Dermatology
Email:***@metrolinadermatology.com
Tags:Zoc Doc, Metrolina Dermatology, Charlotte dermatologist
Industry:Medical
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SCD Consulting Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share