Schedule online with ZocDoc added for Dermatologist
Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists has added an online tool that allows online booking called Zoc Doc.
"We are excited to provide ZocDoc to our patients. We hope this is a convenient way for them to schedule an appointment,"
Metrolina Dermatology offers medical surgeries such as Mohs Surgery, Slow Mohs Surgery and Skin cancer exams and treatment. They also offer cosmetic treatments such as Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella, Chemical Peels and Skin Care Services- including Medical Facials, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, and Hydrodermabrasion with Hydro Skin Rejuvenation.
Go to https://www.MetrolinaDermatology.com and click on the "Make an Appointment"
Contact
Dr. Sasha Haberle
***@metrolinadermatology.com
