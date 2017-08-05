CertExams.com Updates Android Version of CCNA Practice Exams

Certexams.com, a leading examsim provider, recently updated google android apps to provide better user experience.

-- swregn.com, a leading exam hosting website, recently updated android version of its CCNA practice tests for Google® Android enabled smart phones and tabs. The free version of the software consists of 60 MCSA/MCMA questions with flash card explanations. The software has been tested thoroughly for various screen resolutions including 5", 5.5" smart phones and 7" and above tabs. Other free practice tests available for use with Android are ICND1, ICND2, CCNP Route and CCNP Switch.The question types include multiple choice single answer (MCSA), and multiple choice multi answer (MCMA) with learn mode and exam mode. Flash card explanation is provided for each question for better understanding of the concept.Full version software is also available at small cost and contains 500+ questions with answers and flash card explanations.The software is useful for candidates who travel often and desirous of learning while traveling or at leisure.About CCNA: Short for Cisco Certified Network Associate, CCNA is one of the most widely recognized certification in the area of computer networking. The topics and the corresponding weightages are given below:1.0 Networking Fundamentals 15%2.0 LAN Switching Technologies 21%3.0 Routing Technologies 23%4.0 WAN Technologies 10%5.0 Infrastructure Services 10%6.0 Infrastructure Security 11%7.0 Infrastructure Management 10%More details about the product may be viewed at the following page:Full version of CCNA exam is available for Windows desktop computers that includes router simulations.The software has been made available through GooglePlay store® website and may be downloaded using the link given below:About swregn.com:The website is a brand website of Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd., and provides exam sims for various leading IT certifications including Comptia® A+, Network+, Cisco® CCNA®, CCNP®, and others.Disclaimer:swregn .com or Anand Software and Training are not associated with or affiliated to any other company. CCNA®, CCENT® are trademarks of Cisco Systems® , and Comptia A+® is a trademark of Comptia® organization. The same are duly acknowledged.