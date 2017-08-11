Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Research (2020) Markets". This report The increasingly refined reefer solutions are overcoming the crucial challenges in shipping of perishables

Refrigerated Sea Marine transportation is one the most essential part of the global economy. There is a need for global transportation for distribution of goods worldwide owing to increasing consumers demand for goods and services that are not available locally. Globalization has significantly influenced the food systems across the world. The world has now greater accessibility, availability and diversity of food attributed by factors such as increasing income of the people, changing lifestyle, trade liberalization, urbanization, foreign direct investments and markets integration.The increasingly refined reefer solutions are overcoming the crucial challenges in shipping of perishables over long distances. The new and advanced technologies play a significant role to ensure that the perishable commodities reach fresh and at the desired destinations and also, should fulfill the strict import protocols that differ from countries to countries.Some of the key driving factors such as changing consumer food preferences, advancing technologies in sea transportation and container modernization's are paving the path for growing demand for refrigerated containers. The market is expected to reach US$ 3.25 Billion in 2020 from US$ 2.13 Billion in 2015 with a CAGR of 8.8%. Market volume of refrigerated containers is expected to reach 3.46 Million TEU by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% owing to increasing demand for perishable commodities in various regions across the globe.Global refrigerated sea transport containers market is hindered by challenges such as rising rates of specialized reefers and uneven distribution channels which impacts the operational costs of transportation. However increasing advancements in infrastructure of containerized reefers has set new dimension to the containers market, the demand for containerized reefers has outpaced the specialized reefer containers market in recent years and this trend is expected to continue in coming years along with bridging gap of transportation demands and rising reefer costs.The global refrigerated sea transport containers market is segmented by types of reefers such as containerized reefers and specialized reefers, further the market is classified by segments of commodities such as Pharmaceuticals, Sea Food, Fresh Produce, Meat and Others. The global refrigerated sea transport containers market has been analysed across different regions which include North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and South America.Asia pacific led the globalContainers since long time due to high production of commodities and supply chain across regions in the world. China being one of the key countries in ship building and exporting business has contributes more than 40% to the APAC market. In past one decade South America has been experiencing highest demands for reefer container due to increasing exports of goods and commodities to countries in North America and Europe. Major companies are expected to invest in the growing South American region in coming five years.Some of the key players profiled in the report include ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Hapag Llyod, K-Line, NYK Line, Kling Corporation, China Shipping Containers Line Co. Ltd, CMS CGM S.A., Hanjin Shipping Co., Ltd and others.