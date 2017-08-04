 
Los Angeles Area Teachers Participate in ASM International Science Workshop at Bosco Tech

Summer Session's Goal to Interest More Students in STEM Fields
 
 
Area teachers try fun and inexpensive experiments to take back to the classroom
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- High school and middle school teachers from districts across Los Angeles and adjoining counties are currently participating in a complimentary science workshop funded by ASM International's Materials Education Foundation and hosted by Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech). The one-week Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) aligned session is focused on developing simple, inexpensive classroom science experiments that will help interest students in STEM subjects and ultimately, professions.

"It's Bosco Tech's ongoing mission to share the diverse STEM professions with young people," said Jim Curiel, Bosco Tech's chair of its Materials Science & Engineering Technology program. "We're grateful that we can partner with ASM International for the benefit of area instructors and their students. Equipping teachers to better share the wonders of STEM fields means that more young people may become engaged."

The workshop, running Aug. 7 through Aug. 11, offers continuing education units (CEUs) and optional graduate level credits for participants. The experiments featured can easily be integrated into existing lesson plans.

"We want to give the teachers hands-on and engaging ideas for materials and labs that will give students practical applications," said Todd Bolenbaugh, an ASM Master Teacher who is conducting the workshop. "It's our goal to expose students to the world of materials."

ASM International is the world's largest association of materials-centric engineers and scientists. The organization is dedicated to informing, educating, and connecting the materials community to solve problems and stimulate innovation around the world. For more information about the organization or the ASM Foundation, visit www.asminternational.org or www.asmfoundation.org.

Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.

