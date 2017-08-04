Pathways EB-5 Welcomes the Cascadia Regional Center

Media Contact

Jeremy Copeland

855.999.4772

Jeremy Copeland
855.999.4772

-- Pathways EB-5, Inc. ("Pathways") announced today that the Cascadia Regional Center has officially opened its business platform. The USCIS approved designation letter for Cascadia Regional Center, Inc., was issued on July 27, 2017. Cascadia Regional Center covers the entire states of Washington and Oregon. Its purpose is to create pathways for investors, developers, and brokers in the EB-5 space matching investor capital with proven developer capital needs.Pathways CEO Jeff Campion says: "We feel humbled and blessed with the approval of Cascadia. Cascadia is a vision of Pathways and is the final step in our vision of a Nationwide Regional Center family." Pathways has begun partnering with proven EB-5 developers throughout the major US population areas to provide access to EB-5 capital.The EB-5 program requires that investors invest at least $500,000 and create ten (10) full time U.S. worker jobs from the investment.Company officials are meeting with local developers this summer in the Northwest area to discuss projects and opportunities in the Region. Pathways officials expect these meetings to improve investor confidence and widen its customer base for projects that minimize risks and maximize dreams for all parties.Watch our video here: