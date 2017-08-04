 
News By Tag
* Eb5
* Finance
* Jobs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Aurora
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Pathways EB-5 Welcomes the Cascadia Regional Center

 
 
Cascadiaeb5.com
Cascadiaeb5.com
AURORA, Ore. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Pathways EB-5, Inc. ("Pathways") announced today that the Cascadia Regional Center has officially opened its business platform. The USCIS approved designation letter for Cascadia Regional Center, Inc., was issued on July 27, 2017. Cascadia Regional Center covers the entire states of Washington and Oregon. Its purpose is to create pathways for investors, developers, and brokers in the EB-5 space matching investor capital with proven developer capital needs.

Pathways CEO Jeff Campion says: "We feel humbled and blessed with the approval of Cascadia. Cascadia is a vision of Pathways and is the final step in our vision of a Nationwide Regional Center family." Pathways has begun partnering with proven EB-5 developers throughout the major US population areas to provide access to EB-5 capital.

The EB-5 program requires that investors invest at least $500,000 and create ten (10) full time U.S. worker jobs from the investment.

Company officials are meeting with local developers this summer in the Northwest area to discuss projects and opportunities in the Region. Pathways officials expect these meetings to improve investor confidence and widen its customer base for projects that minimize risks and maximize dreams for all parties.

Watch our video here:

https://vimeo.com/229031360



Media Contact
Jeremy Copeland
855.999.4772
***@pathwayseb5.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pathwayseb5.com Email Verified
Tags:Eb5, Finance, Jobs
Industry:Construction
Location:Aurora - Oregon - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pathways eb-5 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share