Pathways EB-5 Welcomes the Cascadia Regional Center
Pathways CEO Jeff Campion says: "We feel humbled and blessed with the approval of Cascadia. Cascadia is a vision of Pathways and is the final step in our vision of a Nationwide Regional Center family." Pathways has begun partnering with proven EB-5 developers throughout the major US population areas to provide access to EB-5 capital.
The EB-5 program requires that investors invest at least $500,000 and create ten (10) full time U.S. worker jobs from the investment.
Company officials are meeting with local developers this summer in the Northwest area to discuss projects and opportunities in the Region. Pathways officials expect these meetings to improve investor confidence and widen its customer base for projects that minimize risks and maximize dreams for all parties.
Media Contact
Jeremy Copeland
855.999.4772
***@pathwayseb5.com
