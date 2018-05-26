News By Tag
* Eb5
* Investment
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PATHWAYS EB-5 announces visit to Brazil
Company officials are having one on one meetings next week to discuss projects and EB-5 opportunities in the United States. Pathways officials expect this trip to improve investor confidence and widen its customer base.
About Pathways
Its purpose is to create pathways for investors, developers, and brokers in the EB-5 space matching investor capital with developer capital needs. It accomplishes this through its family of 10 USCIS approved regional centers throughout the US. The EB-5 program requires that investors invest at least $500,000 and create ten (10) full time U.S. worker jobs from the investment
Jeff Campion, CEO for Pathways commented, "EB-5 is a win/win on every side. Pathways is able to deliver less expensive capital to developers than the traditional market. Jobs are created, and investors obtain their green card. So, all parties benefit including the U.S. economy."
Contact:
mgonzalez@pathwayseb5.com
For more information please visit us at:
http://pathwayseb5.com
Contact
Maria Gonzalez
mgonzalez@pathwayseb5.com
8559994772
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse