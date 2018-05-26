PATHWAYS EB-5 announces visit to Brazil

Maria Gonzalez - Client Relations

Contact

Maria Gonzalez

mgonzalez@pathwayseb5.com

8559994772 Maria Gonzalez8559994772

End

-- Pathways EB-5 announced today that it will be travelling to Rio, Sao Paulo, and Curitiba, Brazil from June 6-14, 2018.Company officials are having one on one meetings next week to discuss projects and EB-5 opportunities in the United States. Pathways officials expect this trip to improve investor confidence and widen its customer base.Its purpose is to create pathways for investors, developers, and brokers in the EB-5 space matching investor capital with developer capital needs. It accomplishes this through its family of 10 USCIS approved regional centers throughout the US. The EB-5 program requires that investors invest at least $500,000 and create ten (10) full time U.S. worker jobs from the investmentJeff Campion, CEO for Pathways commented, "EB-5 is a win/win on every side. Pathways is able to deliver less expensive capital to developers than the traditional market. Jobs are created, and investors obtain their green card. So, all parties benefit including the U.S. economy."mgonzalez@pathwayseb5.comFor more information please visit us at: