August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Learning at the speed of digital – KNOLSKAPE at TECHR 2017

KNOLSKAPE, a leading global provider of talent transformation solutions for the modern workplace, participated in the TechHR 2017 conference held at Gurugram on 2nd and 3rd of August.
 
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- As one of the country's largest HR focused event, TechHR sees an average footfall of over 1000 participants comprising CHROs, Heads of People Operations, and CLOs from across industries. Additionally, new age HR companies from the ever-growing HR tech marketplace showcase their capabilities. These capabilities cover the entire domain of HR, ranging from Recruitment to Onboarding to Learning and Employee Retention. Of all the participating companies, KNOLSKAPE stood out as the sole provider of end-to-end solutions for talent transformation, showcasing their various experiential technology offerings, such as  Virtual Reality and Artificial intelligence based solutions, Social Gamification, and Micro learning.

TechHR 2017 also provided a fitting platform for KNOLSKAPE to communicate their focus on transforming talent at the speed of digital. KNOLSKAPE's Founder & CEO, Rajiv Jayaraman, and Axis Bank's Chief Learning Officer, Kavita Kurup co-delivered a 20-minute session elucidating how Axis Bank digitally transformed their learning with KNOLSKAPE as the learning partner. Talent readiness for Digital Transformation, Digital Mastery and Continuous Learning were the key takeaways of the session.

"In 2014, where we were averaging about 1.8 man-days of learning, last year we did 8 days of learning per person. And this doesn't include the 70 lakh (7 million) hours of learning that we did with the Learning Binge" Kavita Kurup, Chief Learning Officer, Axis Bank.

With digital transformation becoming all pervasive, the need for Talent Readiness is perhaps among the biggest challenges facing organizations, and KNOLSKAPE aims to help companies overcome this challenge by providing end-to-end talent transformation solutions that are digitally relevant.

About KNOLSKAPE

KNOLSKAPE provides talent transformation solutions for the Modern Workplace covering three key areas: Assessment, Development and Engagement. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE helps accelerate learning, and transform employee experience to improve business performance.

More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.

KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.

KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space, by Frost & Sullivan, and as a disruptor in the learning space, by Bersin by Deloitte.

Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions

70459 96253 | foram.pandya@knolskape.com | Contact Us (https://www.knolskape.com/contact/)
