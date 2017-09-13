News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KNOLSKAPE Completes a Hat-Trick with 3 Brandon Hall Awards
The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Gold award was presented for the Best Advance in Women Leadership Program, while the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Bronze Awards were given for Best Results in a Business Program, and for the Best Program Supporting a Business Change. These programs represented three different industry sectors (Banking, Global In-house Centers, and Information Technology - a testament to KNOLSKAPE's appeal across industry segments and talent management needs. They also catered to different audiences - Women Leaders, Business Heads, and Program Managers, highlighting KNOLSKAPE's ability to contextualize programs based on target audiences.
KNOLSKAPE is increasingly the preferred go-to-vendor for Talent Transformation at large enterprises, having provided solutions to over 250 companies across geographies. Their suite of experiential talent solutions provides a highly engaging and collaborative environment.
"It's truly amazing to be recognized by Brandon Hall for the third year in a row now, and to win three awards in the same year! This a testimony to our focus on Contextual Relevance, Experiential Technologies and Talent Analytics being the right approach for organizational talent transformation"
About KNOLSKAPE
KNOLSKAPE (http://www.knolskape.com/
More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.
KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.
KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space, by Frost & Sullivan, and as a disruptor in the learning space, by Bersin by Deloitte.
Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions
70459 96253 | foram.pandya@
Media Contact
8884445185
***@knolskape.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 13, 2017