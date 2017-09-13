 
KNOLSKAPE Completes a Hat-Trick with 3 Brandon Hall Awards
BANGALORE, India - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- KNOLSKAPE, a leading provider of Talent Transformation Solutions for the modern workplace, is extremely proud to announce that it has won three Brandon Hall awards for the year 2017. This completes a hat-trick of Brandon Hall awards that KNOLSKAPE has been winning since 2015. This year's win is a special one for KNOLSKAPE, as it has won three awards in the Human Capital Management category - one Gold award and two Bronze awards. Often called the "Academy Awards" for Learning, Talent and Business Executives, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards program started in 1994 and is one of its kind in the learning industry.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Gold award was presented for the Best Advance in Women Leadership Program, while the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Bronze Awards were given for Best Results in a Business Program, and for the Best Program Supporting a Business Change. These programs represented three different industry sectors (Banking, Global In-house Centers, and Information Technology - a testament to KNOLSKAPE's appeal across industry segments and talent management needs. They also catered to different audiences -  Women Leaders, Business Heads, and Program Managers, highlighting KNOLSKAPE's ability to contextualize programs based on target audiences.

KNOLSKAPE is increasingly the preferred go-to-vendor for Talent Transformation at large enterprises, having provided solutions to over 250 companies across geographies. Their suite of experiential talent solutions provides a highly engaging and collaborative environment.

"It's truly amazing to be recognized by Brandon Hall for the third year in a row now, and to win three awards in the same year! This a testimony to our focus on Contextual Relevance, Experiential Technologies and Talent Analytics being the right approach for organizational talent transformation" says Rajiv Jayaraman, CEO & Founder of KNOLSKAPE.

About KNOLSKAPE

KNOLSKAPE (http://www.knolskape.com/) provides talent transformation solutions for the Modern Workplace covering three key areas: Assessment, Development and Engagement. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE helps accelerate learning, and transform employee wcj experience to improve business performance.

More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.

KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.

KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space, by Frost & Sullivan, and as a disruptor in the learning space, by Bersin by Deloitte.

Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions

70459 96253 | foram.pandya@knolskape.com | Contact Us (https://www.knolskape.com/contact/)

8884445185
***@knolskape.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 13, 2017
