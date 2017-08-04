 
Awesome August Awaits Diners at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, has got some cool dining offers lined up all through these sweltering summer weeks
 
 
Waves-Restaurant
Waves-Restaurant
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, has got some cool dining offers lined up all through these sweltering summer weeks that are bound to refresh and entice you. Starting from an awesome Eid Al Adha brunch for families at its brand new international restaurant Cote Jardin to an indulgent Business lunch at the Al Dente restaurant there is something to suit every taste, mood and occasion. Here's what is on offer:

Eid Al Adha Family Brunch

Get together with your family and friends for a sumptuous brunch at the newly-opened Cote Jardin restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. Feast on a wide selection of traditional and international specialties as well as an assortment of gourmet sweets.

Venue: Cote Jardin Restaurant

Price:  AED 125 per person inclusive of drinks

Child Policy: Complimentary for children under 6 years, max 2 kids per family. 50% Discount for children from 6 to 12 years

Date & Time: On 1st & 2nd day of Eid Al Adha from 12:00 pm to 16:00 PM

Terms & Conditions apply

• All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fee & 10% service charge
• The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers.

For Bookings, please call +971 6 522 9999

Business Lunch

Al Dente, Sharjah's most popular Italian restaurant located at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, invites you to break away from your usual routine and enjoy a delicious Business Lunch. Guests have a choice of both 2 course and 3 course menus.

Venue: Al Dente Restaurant

Offer: Choice of 2 course and 3 course menu

Price:  AED 75 for 2 course and AED 85 for 3 courses

Date & Time: Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm except weekends and public holidays

Terms & Conditions apply

• All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fee & 10% service charge
• The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers.

For Bookings, please call +971 6 522 9999

Happy Hours

Beat the heat with our refreshing beverages at amazing prices during the Happy Hours at the pool-side snack bar 'Waves' in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.

Venue: Waves Restaurant

Offer: Selected beverage at AED 15

Date & Time: Weekdays from 12pm to 6pm except weekends and public holidays

Terms & Conditions apply

• All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fee & 10% service charge
• The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers.

For Bookings, please call +971 6 522 9999

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah

or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

End
