Awesome August Awaits Diners at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, has got some cool dining offers lined up all through these sweltering summer weeks
Eid Al Adha Family Brunch
Get together with your family and friends for a sumptuous brunch at the newly-opened Cote Jardin restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. Feast on a wide selection of traditional and international specialties as well as an assortment of gourmet sweets.
Venue: Cote Jardin Restaurant
Price: AED 125 per person inclusive of drinks
Child Policy: Complimentary for children under 6 years, max 2 kids per family. 50% Discount for children from 6 to 12 years
Date & Time: On 1st & 2nd day of Eid Al Adha from 12:00 pm to 16:00 PM
Terms & Conditions apply
• All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fee & 10% service charge
• The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers.
For Bookings, please call +971 6 522 9999
Business Lunch
Al Dente, Sharjah's most popular Italian restaurant located at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, invites you to break away from your usual routine and enjoy a delicious Business Lunch. Guests have a choice of both 2 course and 3 course menus.
Venue: Al Dente Restaurant
Offer: Choice of 2 course and 3 course menu
Price: AED 75 for 2 course and AED 85 for 3 courses
Date & Time: Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm except weekends and public holidays
Terms & Conditions apply
• All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fee & 10% service charge
• The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers.
For Bookings, please call +971 6 522 9999
Happy Hours
Beat the heat with our refreshing beverages at amazing prices during the Happy Hours at the pool-side snack bar 'Waves' in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.
Venue: Waves Restaurant
Offer: Selected beverage at AED 15
Date & Time: Weekdays from 12pm to 6pm except weekends and public holidays
Terms & Conditions apply
• All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fee & 10% service charge
• The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers.
For Bookings, please call +971 6 522 9999
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
