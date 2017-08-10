News By Tag
T-cell Immunotherapy:Harnessing the Potential of Immune cells in the Fight Against Cancer
Shadali Singh, the principal analyst, said, "Academic institutions continue to lead the innovation in this domain; universities and research institutes have made significant contributions in the design and development of novel T-cell based therapies. Post the establishment of initial proof-of-concept, many institutes have entered into collaborations with industry stakeholders to advance the clinical development of promising therapy candidates."
Singh further stated, "Amidst several challenges, including the complexities associated with manufacturing cell-based products and competition from existing drug classes, therapy developers have progressed significantly in search of innovative solutions. Contract manufacturing organizations with advanced capabilities have emerged as a valuable asset, providing manufacturing services for T-cell based therapies."
One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Amongst other things, the report covers:
• The current state of the market with respect to key players, phase of development of pipeline products and target indications. In addition, we have also provided an overview of the competitive landscape, key challenges and anticipated future trends within the three major types of T-cell based therapies.
• Detailed profiles of candidate therapies that are in mid to late stages of development (phase I/II or above).
• A discussion on the novel T-cell immunotherapies under investigation, along with their respective mechanisms of action. The report provides details of innovative technological platforms, such as safety switches, which have contributed significantly in overcoming the existing gaps.
• An analysis of the various investments, grants and other types of funding provided to companies focused in this area.
• A discussion on the emerging trends and the popularity of T-cell immunotherapy products on social media over the last few years.
• A detailed case study on the manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting key challenges and a list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers that are active in this domain.
• A discussion on the development and sales potential based on target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing based upon different models / approaches.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with experts in this field. These included contributions from the following individuals:
• Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)
• Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)
• Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)
• Peter Ho (Director, Process Development, Lion Biotechnologies)
• Aino Kalervo (Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Theravectys)
In addition, the report highlights the involvement of non-industry players, such as the Baylor College of Medicine, Chinese PLA GeneralHospital, City of Hope Medical Center, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Nantes University Hospital, National Cancer Institute and Netherlands Cancer Institute.
