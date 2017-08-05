News By Tag
Lara Plecas Heritage to Open at Walter Art Gallery
The artist's work is influenced by folk traditions as well as old maps, books and papers drawing inspiration from folk traditions and textile art to create her work. "She creates striking artwork that utilizes paper and encaustic while incorporating old books, European currency, maps, and wallpaper that evoke a sense of nostalgia, that the artist then cuts and transforms into intricate quilting patterns, states Royse. Recently Plecas has begun to sand through layers of paper, revealing what the artist calls "a time worn sensibility that I am trying to recall, as well as continuing to explore the connection with our lineage and understanding the struggles our family endured."
Lara Plecas was born in the Midwest, raised in a traditional Lithuanian family in Chicago, moving to Arizona to pursue her undergraduate studies at Arizona State University. While in college she took several art history and drawing classes discovering her passion for art while receiving her Bachelors of Integrative Studies at Arizona State University in Exercise Science and Dance Studies in 2005. She is a self-taught artist who began her career with painting in 2000 going on to have Profession Instruction in Encaustic with Miles Conrad of the Conrad Wilde Gallery in Tucson in 2007-2008. She is also a former member of the Eye Lounge Artist Collective in Phoenix from 2010 until 2013.
She has exhibited extensively throughout the valley at such venues as Mesa Arts Center, Legend City Studios, the monOrchid, Practical Art and Eye Lounge. This past March Plecas was invited to exhibit in the "Drawn to Pattern" group exhibition at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4 Museum. Her work has been featured in numerous publications both online and in print including the Arts Beacon, Phoenix New Times, AZ Foothills Magazine and recently it was featured in the July issue of Phoenix Magazine.
The artist reception for Heritage will take place on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 6-10pm with brief remarks from Curator, Nicole Royse, an opportunity to meet artist Lara Plecas and hear about her work and process, live music, along with light hors d'oeuvres and beverages. Heritage will be on display at Walter Art Gallery from October 1, 2017 through October 27, 2017. Walter Art Gallery is located at 6425 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251. Walter Art Gallery was founded in 2009 and inspired by the initial Walter Project creation of "Walter the Bus" the world's largest Volkswagen bus. Walter the Bus is a work of art that aims to inspire creative energy. Walter Art Gallery aspires to capture that same energy by supporting and celebrating the work of unique and experimental local artists.
Nicole Royse, Curator
